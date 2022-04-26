news, local-news,

Two towns along the Eyre Peninsula have been nominated for Top Tourism Town in their categories for South Australia. Ceduna has been nominated for Small Tourism Town of the year, while Elliston has been nominated for Tiny Tourism Town of the year. Tourism Industry Council South Australia (TiCSA), the States peak tourism body, is calling on tourists and locals to vote for their favourite town for the People's Choice award. The awards recognise South Australian towns offering "amazing" visitor experiences, showing commitment to increasing tourism in their region. 20 towns are competing across three categories: Top, Small and Tiny Tourism Town. Voters go into the running to win a two-night weekend getaway at a SA Council caravan park, valued at over $500.

Towns in for a chance to win