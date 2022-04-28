Allstate Solar home battery storage experts will be delivering free-of-charge home assessments throughout the Eyre Peninsula this month and discussing Tesla Home Battery Storage Systems. The Allstate team are a Tesla Powerwall certified installer and were selected as the winners of Tesla's Performance Excellence award for the last quarter. "This is a massive testament to our team of solar experts, our install teams and everyone who contributes behind the scenes to making sure that our customers have a really positive experience in reducing their electricity costs," an Allstate Solar spokesperson said. Powerwall is a rechargeable home battery system designed to maximise your home's energy independence. That means backup power and a smaller carbon footprint for your home, and potentially savings on your electricity bill. Powerwall is an intelligent system that can be customised to your energy needs, with the ability to charge from solar or from the grid so energy is always available on demand. Depending on the inverter, solar energy will continue to power your home and charge your Powerwall during a blackout. At night, Powerwall can provide your home with clean energy that you've generated from solar during the day. If your utility offers Time-of-Use rates, you can use less expensive solar and grid energy you've already generated to avoid electrical charges during more expensive rate periods. With the Tesla app, you can navigate between Powerwall features, monitor its energy and power usage and receive notifications when it switches to backup-only mode.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y82NNyLS839S9YQGMMc9vG/e9c82f8f-4fd6-4f8f-b037-3eb1d484750b.jpg/r0_321_702_718_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Learn more about battery systems

CALL TODAY: Contact Allstate Solar on 82971277 to arrange a free-of-charge in-home visit. Photo: Supplied Excellence: Allstate Solar is a regular Tesla award winner. Photo: Supplied Allstate Solar home battery storage experts will be delivering free-of-charge home assessments throughout the Eyre Peninsula this month and discussing Tesla Home Battery Storage Systems. The Allstate team are a Tesla Powerwall certified installer and were selected as the winners of Tesla's Performance Excellence award for the last quarter. "This is a massive testament to our team of solar experts, our install teams and everyone who contributes behind the scenes to making sure that our customers have a really positive experience in reducing their electricity costs," an Allstate Solar spokesperson said. Why Powerwall? Powerwall is a rechargeable home battery system designed to maximise your home's energy independence.

That means backup power and a smaller carbon footprint for your home, and potentially savings on your electricity bill.

Powerwall is an intelligent system that can be customised to your energy needs, with the ability to charge from solar or from the grid so energy is always available on demand. Backup Power Depending on the inverter, solar energy will continue to power your home and charge your Powerwall during a blackout. Self-Powered Home At night, Powerwall can provide your home with clean energy that you've generated from solar during the day. Time-Based Control If your utility offers Time-of-Use rates, you can use less expensive solar and grid energy you've already generated to avoid electrical charges during more expensive rate periods. Monitoring With the Tesla app, you can navigate between Powerwall features, monitor its energy and power usage and receive notifications when it switches to backup-only mode. Contact the award-winning Allstate Solar team today on 8297 1277 to arrange your free-of-charge in-home visit so you can discuss the options available to you SHARE