news, local-news,

Lower Eyre Coast Care has received grant funding to undertake delineation works that will further protect the surrounding environment from vehicle intrusion and degradation. For this work to occur safely, the day carpark and campgrounds will be closed to the public from Sunday, May 1 until Saturday, May 7. Chief Executive Officer at the District Council of Eyre Peninsula, Delfina Lanzilli said that Council supports this commitment as the works contribute towards better protecting our precious environment and enhancing both local and visitor experience to the area. Council also apologies for any inconvenience the closure of this site may cause the public.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/158749999/af657923-8b51-4b12-a777-4eb68652c6dd.jpeg/r0_261_1824_1292_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg