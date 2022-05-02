news, local-news,

Leader of the United Australia Party Craig Kelly and United candidate for Grey Susan Waters visited Port Lincoln during the week on Wednesday, April 27. Mr Kelly told the Times Ms Waters would provide electors with a "different" choice for the seat of Grey. "So many election we think it is only the liberal or labor party," Mr Kelly said. "We have shown for how they are doing preference deals with each other across the nation, that they are two wings of the same bird. Mr Kelly said he is encouraging people along the Eyre Peninsula to look at United Australia's policies, outlining what people can expect and how they will benefit them. "Our policies in Port Lincoln are 20% reduction in your taxation rates, both your personal taxation rates and your company tax because you are 200km away from a major capital city - that is only fair. "That helps to decentralise our nation people here are living down in port lincoln paying the same rate of taxes as someone in the city but dont get the benefit of the services." Mr Kelly said labor and liberal party policies will involve making energy costs higher, "disproportionally" effecting regional areas that are a distance from capital cities - he outlined the feedback he had gathered after speaking to people about what they would like to see improve in the region. "Other people I have spoken said the other big issue is simply freedom - that is our mantra, we say freedom and freedom forever. "One of our main policies will be to introduce a bill of rice into this country - to make sure the oppressive lockdowns we have seen across the nation and the forced medical emendates never happen again." Mr Kelly believes freedom of speech has been crushed in Australia by "large tech giants." "Overseas tech giants interfering in the Australian election campaign, deciding what Australians can hear and what cannot be heard. He said YouTube had been sensoring the proceedings of the Australian parliament, deleting data of proceedings and debates of the Australian parliament they disagree with. "I think all Australians should be shocked about this... if it is lawful to say in the town's square it should be unlawful for these foreign tech platforms to sensor it." Ms Waters said she had lived her whole life on the Eyre Peninsula, growing up in Wudinna and working as an ambulance officer for SA Ambulance for 15 years. She mentioned how passionate she is about the Eyre Peninsula, noting the variety of industries that raise revenue throughout the region. "We have a policy where all this revenue that is raised in the region a minimum of 25% of that will be spent back in that region to improve infrastructure in the region, bringing development back to the regions. "The same with the trillion dollars worth of super that we are actually bringing back from overseas to be invested into business and manufacturing and processing here, bringing jobs into the regions and reinvigorate the regions that are actually dying." Ms Waters said other governments had been "stripping away" services, emphasising the party wishes to return services, enabling people to live their best life and protect families. Ms Waters would be working her way through all areas of Grey. "I know everybody has a story and everybody has a right to have their story heard." She outlined what she would like to see happen through United's policies. "Getting rid of the mandates and freeing that up, returning doctor patient privilege - the doctors have the right to choose how to treat their patients and then just reinvigorating the nation - bringing capital back into the country and bring manufacturing and industry back here." She believes its tax incentives will encourage people back into the regions with cheaper housing. "We are just going to encourage people to come back out here to the country - you are going to have jobs, we are going to put manufacturing and processing out here and just grow our nation." Mr Kelly added another policy the United Party enforces is around pension rates. "Many pensioners we have seen are really struggling at the moment with cost of living increases - we are able to with the policy that we have of the iron ore export license fee of 15% "That will enable us to finance so many of these other policies a massive increase of $180 per fortnight on the pension.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.smith/f7423126-18a5-4e0e-a0af-e30dfc28cff4.png/r6_178_2579_1632_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg