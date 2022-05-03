news, local-news,

Lower Eyre Council has established a new sub-committee, Friends of Poonindie Cemetery, enabling the council and the community to work to make improvements to the cemetery site. The council is developing a management plan to preserve the historic site. Chief executive officer, Delfina Lanzilli said a working group meeting was held earlier this month, with council staff and community members discussing ow impact improvements that could be considered, and any approvals that may be required. "Staff discussed the inclusion of signage to recognise the history of the site and acknowledge those believed to be interred on site, shade, fencing and some plantings," Ms Lanzilli said. Staff will collate a draft plan based upon the feedback received through the group over the past 12 months before meeting in May and finalising the draft before it is presented to council and released for public consultation. Ms Lanzilli said council needed relevant approvals from State Government authorities for any proposed work as part of the management plan. The council is also having ongoing discussions with Flinders University around undertaking geotechnical surveying of the site, which is currently planned for August. "Once council has been assured by the survey that the current fencing reflects the interments, council and the Committee will then be able to move forward," Ms Lanzilli said. Committee member Sue Olson, whose great-grandmother is buried in the cemetery, said she was pleased with council's actions so far. Ms Olson said she would like to see steps to improve the site over the next six months solidified in council's plans. "Hopefully the plan will include the costings and the timelines and the next step once the graves are identified exactly where they are - there is quite a lot of tidying up and cleaning still to be done," she said. Ms Olson said these issues have been brought to light following an increasing interest in the site from the community, mentioning she is looking forward to working with council and the committee at the next committee meeting on May 24. She said there were two members on the committee who had direct links with the Indigenous people who were buried in the cemetery, as well as new committee member Steve Sawyer from the Port Lincoln History Group. "His (Steve) passion is to look at heritage and pioneer cemeteries and help out with identifying and resurrecting if you like some of those forgotten cemeteries," she said. There are also three council representatives on the committee including Director of Corporate Services and Community Sacheen Hopewell, Governance Administration Officer Jenna Anderson and Works Maintenance Coordinator David Hall, with the remaining committee members including Steve and Fran Solly.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.smith/1ce3e192-f83e-49e5-99c9-3ebfcfdc05ea.png/r189_437_2092_1512_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Lower Eyre District Council to take action on issues at Poonindie cemetery