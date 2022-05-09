coronavirus,

Eyre Peninsula students have been awarded scholarships by the Playford Trust. Dana Hurrell, from Port Lincoln, and Jade Simpson and Rebecca Pedler, who both grew up on family farms, were three of over 40 students to be honoured at a ceremony in Adelaide on Thursday April 21. They will share in more than $600,000 in scholarship funding from the Trust and its partners. Dana attended Saint Joseph's School, receiving the St Ann's Foundation/Playford Trust Residential Scholarship, working to support her studies in science at the University of Adelaide and her residency at St Ann's College. She has plans to progress to a Master of Teaching before building a career as a secondary school teacher specialising in chemistry and mathematics. Jade also attended Saint Joseph's and developed a love of mathematics and design, being awarded a Playford Trust Regional Science and Engineering Scholarship, working to assist her in undertaking a double degree in engineering and mathematical and computing sciences at the University of Adelaide. Rebecca received a Playford Trust Honours Scholarship and is studying science in an advanced program for high achievers at Flinders University. Her interests are in disease pathology and biosecurity and her current Honours project is studying proteins in economically important shellfish that display antiviral activity against human coronaviruses. This year's recipients range from first-year undergraduates to PhD researchers, with a third hail from regional areas. Trust's Chair, former Premier Dean Brown described the talent as "remarkable" and the study areas as "diverse." "They are working in everything from lasers, photonics and renewable energy to bushfire risk, artificial intelligence and traffic management technologies," Mr Brown said. The Trust was established in 1983 in honour of the State's longest serving premier, Sir Thomas Playford, supporting more than 600 students in the past decade, combining its own funds with support from 37 partners across industry, government, the universities and the community. "Together we are investing in South Australia's future," Mr Brown added. The Trust focuses its university scholarships and TAFE awards on five key study areas: advanced manufacturing and new technologies; environmental sciences, including water and energy; health sciences and enabling technologies; agriculture, aquaculture and food production; and mining and resource development.

Eyre Peninsula students awarded scholarships by the Playford Trust