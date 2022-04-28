news, local-news,

A forum was held at Ravendale Sporting Complex by the University of Adelaide about its Children's University. Children's University Adelaide Learning and Support Coordinator Luca Prisciandaro launched the program in Port Lincoln and encouraged local organisations to get involved. The program , with the University gaining interstate partners since its establishment. Mr Prisciandaro said the program had been been operating in South Australia since 2013 and had gained interstate partners since its inception. "It is an early intervention program - it is designed to boost or foster children aspirations and let them know what is available out there to them," he said. "We are really looking to leverage the extra curricula learning that children do - things like sporting clubs, getting along to your local library, your local museums...And just help them to recognise that that is actually learning and that learning could lead to a career." Mr Prisciandaro said the program was flexible and could be adapted into most environments. "It is set up in a way that any child can be successful - any child that is getting out and doing some learning in their own time, they can see success in this program." Regional Administration Marketing and Support Officer Jenna McLennan said students received a learning passport and graduated when 30 hours were achieved. "Every time they go to a learning destination they can get it stamped, and that accounts to their hours of learning," she said.

