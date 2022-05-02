news, local-news,

Remarkable - Stories of Australians and their Boats exhibit in the Axel Stenross Maritime Museum in Port Lincoln will feature young Port Lincoln man Braden Stockham and his fascination with wooden fishing boats at a young age. The exhibit will commence on May 8, with the offical opening on May 7. Created by the Australian Maritime Museums Council (AMMC) and the Australian National Maritime Museum, Remarkable presents Australian maritime stories, exploring the connections between people and their boats. The stories have been sourced from over 1,000 rivers and a coast that stretches for more than 36,000 kilometres, with 34 stories being nominated by maritime museums and heritage institutions from around Australia - 12 of the most compelling stories were selected to feature in the exhibition. The project has been assisted by the Australian Government's Vision of Australia program. The story about Mr Stockham was submitted by the Tacoma Preservation Society, where Braden is closely involved. In addition, the Museum will include a local story on well known fishing boat fv MAMEENA and the Gibson and Vahlberg families linked to her. The family are descendants of Finnish windjammer sailor Lauri Vahlberg who settled in Port Lincoln in the 1920s. Remarkable is on an 18-month national tour across regional Australia, with all 34 submitted stories available on the AMMC website in a digital archive. Axel Stenross Maritime Museum joins Australian National Maritime Museum in presenting: Remarkable - Stories of Australians and their Boats and fv MAMEENA - Three Chapters in the Life of the Fishing Vessel

Remarkable Stories of Australians and their boats opening at Museum