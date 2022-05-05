Discover what's on around our region

  1. Home
TURN THE PAGE

Adult Afternoon Book Club

Thursday, May 5, Cummins Library, 2.30pm-4.30pm; share latest reads, check out new release books, afternoon tea supplied, for information phone 8676 2476.

GETTING TOGETHER

Combined Probus Club of Port Lincoln

Friday, May 6, Pt Lincoln Bowls Club, 9.30am, speakers - children's author Maree Schaefer; member of council to listen to needs of older citizens. Contact Vicky Wilkins 0427 120 245.

NIGHT OUT

Wanilla Dance

Saturday, May 7, Wanilla Hall, 7.30pm, BYO thermos and supper. All welcome.

MUSIC, STORIES

Mainly Music program

Tuesday, May 10, Port Lincoln Salvation Army, 5 Marine Avenue, 10am-11.30am, cost $3 session, for babies to pre-schoolers to enjoy music, stories, activities, information - www.mainlymusic.org/new-to-mainly-music

GOOD READ

Book Club at Tumby Bay

Tuesday, May 10, Tumby Bay Library, 28 West Tce, 7pm-8pm, For more information 8688 2471 or tumby.bay@plain.sa.gov.au

MARKET FAIR

Pt Lincoln Community Market

Sunday, May 15, Nautilus Theater, 66 Tasman Terrace, 9am-2pm, great variety of stalls, arts, crafts and much more, new stall holders welcome. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/lincolnfamilymarket/

LEARN TO SEW

Healing Hearts workshop

Sunday, May 15, Kallinyalla Garden Centre, 10 Shaen St, Pt Lincoln, 1.30pm, suitable for all ages, in a garden setting relax, chat and sew small hearts and learn about 1000 Hearts Project from host Michelle Casserley.

BUILDING UP

Family Sandcastle Competition

Saturday, May 21, Pt Lincoln Foreshore, 11am-1pm, free event, enjoy some sandy fun for National Families Week, BYO tools, prizes, face painting, RFDS donut van, must pre-register at kerry-schubert@sa.gov.au or call 0409 300 531

ROOSTERS RULE

Cummins 'Reds' Reunion

Saturday, May 21, Cummins Oval, celebrate with the 1991 B grade grand final rematch versus Ramblers, guernseys auctioned off on the night.

SET TO EXPLORE

Lower Eyre Coastcare activity

Monday, May 23, meet at Coffin Bay boat ramp barbecue area, 8.30am-10.30am; association holds monthly activities to explore the coast, visitors welcome. Information call Kerryn 0498 387 961 or check https://www.facebook.com/lepcoastcare

HELPING HAND

Pt Lincoln Meals on Wheels Presentation/Meeting

Wednesday, May 25, Tasman Hotel, 12pm, volunteer award presentation lunch and AGM, meal cost provided. RSVP by May 17 to 0408 847 326.

MOVIE NIGHT

Eyre Peninsula Community Foundation

Wednesday, May 25, Lincoln Cinema, 6.30pm. Movie Premiere fundraiser - Top Gun Maverick, pre-purchase tickets (standard $20, gold class $25) by credit card with EPCF on 0400 685 520.

