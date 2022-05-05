Discover what's on around our region

news, local-news,

TURN THE PAGE Adult Afternoon Book Club Thursday, May 5, Cummins Library, 2.30pm-4.30pm; share latest reads, check out new release books, afternoon tea supplied, for information phone 8676 2476. GETTING TOGETHER Combined Probus Club of Port Lincoln Friday, May 6, Pt Lincoln Bowls Club, 9.30am, speakers - children's author Maree Schaefer; member of council to listen to needs of older citizens. Contact Vicky Wilkins 0427 120 245. NIGHT OUT Wanilla Dance Saturday, May 7, Wanilla Hall, 7.30pm, BYO thermos and supper. All welcome. MUSIC, STORIES Mainly Music program Tuesday, May 10, Port Lincoln Salvation Army, 5 Marine Avenue, 10am-11.30am, cost $3 session, for babies to pre-schoolers to enjoy music, stories, activities, information - www.mainlymusic.org/new-to-mainly-music GOOD READ Book Club at Tumby Bay Tuesday, May 10, Tumby Bay Library, 28 West Tce, 7pm-8pm, For more information 8688 2471 or tumby.bay@plain.sa.gov.au MARKET FAIR Pt Lincoln Community Market Sunday, May 15, Nautilus Theater, 66 Tasman Terrace, 9am-2pm, great variety of stalls, arts, crafts and much more, new stall holders welcome. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/lincolnfamilymarket/ LEARN TO SEW Healing Hearts workshop Sunday, May 15, Kallinyalla Garden Centre, 10 Shaen St, Pt Lincoln, 1.30pm, suitable for all ages, in a garden setting relax, chat and sew small hearts and learn about 1000 Hearts Project from host Michelle Casserley. BUILDING UP Family Sandcastle Competition Saturday, May 21, Pt Lincoln Foreshore, 11am-1pm, free event, enjoy some sandy fun for National Families Week, BYO tools, prizes, face painting, RFDS donut van, must pre-register at kerry-schubert@sa.gov.au or call 0409 300 531 ROOSTERS RULE Cummins 'Reds' Reunion Saturday, May 21, Cummins Oval, celebrate with the 1991 B grade grand final rematch versus Ramblers, guernseys auctioned off on the night. SET TO EXPLORE Lower Eyre Coastcare activity Monday, May 23, meet at Coffin Bay boat ramp barbecue area, 8.30am-10.30am; association holds monthly activities to explore the coast, visitors welcome. Information call Kerryn 0498 387 961 or check https://www.facebook.com/lepcoastcare HELPING HAND Pt Lincoln Meals on Wheels Presentation/Meeting Wednesday, May 25, Tasman Hotel, 12pm, volunteer award presentation lunch and AGM, meal cost provided. RSVP by May 17 to 0408 847 326. MOVIE NIGHT Eyre Peninsula Community Foundation Wednesday, May 25, Lincoln Cinema, 6.30pm. Movie Premiere fundraiser - Top Gun Maverick, pre-purchase tickets (standard $20, gold class $25) by credit card with EPCF on 0400 685 520. EVENT LISTING What's On Contact lachlan.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au to list your event

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/95c3c6ad-db05-4580-879a-e67b1016806a.jpg/r229_373_3383_2155_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Discover what's on around our region