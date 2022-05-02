news, local-news,

South Australia Water is hosting pop-up sessions across the Eyre Peninsula, working to share progress of the planning for the new desalination plant to be built in the region and gathering feedback on the four recently shortlisted potential plant sites. Construction of the plant is slated to begin in 2023. Supporting the independent Site Selection Committee, the project team will be available to speak to residents with pop-up information sites across the region in May. Information on where and when the pop-up sites will be held as well as updates on project details and committee meeting minutes can be found at watertalks.sawater.com.au. SA Water is encouraging people to complete an online survey at watertalks.sawater.com.au, providing insights on the four shortlisted sites, with the feedback being reviewed by the committee and considered as part of the overall assessment process. In parallel, the sites will undergo detailed assessments and design, before the committee makes a final recommendation to SA Water and the State Government by mid-2022. A desalination plant will provide a new reliable, climate-independent source of drinking water to supplement existing sources, and is critical to maintaining a long-term supply of safe, clean drinking water for around 35,000 SA Water customers on Eyre Peninsula. Port Lincoln City Council had a brief discussion about SA Water's visit, acknowledging the work of the SSC undertake and to thanking them for their attendance - the two council representatives on the SSC are chief executive Matthew Morgan and Mayor Brad Flaherty, who report back to council as required. "The SSC are using one reporting point for all information release," Mayor Flaherty said. "SSC Council representatives replicate the information to Council when required - This profile for engagement with the SSC and SA Water will continue."

SA Water sharing progress on planning for desalation plant