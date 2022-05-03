news, local-news,

Peninsula Ports has secured funding to ensure grain exports will go ahead at Port Spencer, as work is set to begin around building a $250 million grain exports port at Port Spencer on Eyre Peninsula, expecting this work to start in June. The Port Spencer grain export facility will be located 20km north east of Tumby Bay and is set to have the capacity to store 800,000 tonnes of grain, with plans stating the facility will be operational in time for the 2023 harvest. The Aria Commodities funding agreement was approved at a board meeting held in Port Lincoln on Tuesday 3 May. Peninsula Ports Chair John Crosby said global commodity trading company Aria Commodities, which is investing in infrastructure operating in Western Australia, would be the principal funding partner going forward. "Aria Commodities is expanding in Australia and it sees Port Spencer as the ideal location to support Eyre Peninsula farmers as they export their high-quality grains to countries throughout the world," Mr Crosby said. OTHER NEWS: "Once the deep-water port is built there will be significant benefits for the region, and we hope it will provide an economic boost to not just the Eyre Peninsula, but to the state as a whole." Peninsula Ports have stated they have had reports of "serious" safety concerns in the Port Lincoln community around the increasing number of trucks carrying grain travelling through the city's streets to access its port following on from the railway line grain service ceasing in 2019. Mr Crosby stated that as soon as the Port Spencer facility was operational it would "significantly" reduce truck movements, potentially removing thousands of truck movements from Port Lincoln's roads by providing an export alternative away from the city. Peninsula Ports also said that using the port could save growers up to $20 a tonne in costs by eliminating double handling, with a streamlined process ensuring grain can be stored directly on site and then transported via conveyor belts onto ships. The port's ship loading capacity would be 2,400 tonnes an hour. Port Spencer will also work to provide a closer export option for dozens of farmers, with the aim of cutting the time taken to deliver grain, and transport and handling costs. Former parent company and proponent of Peninsula Ports Free Eyre consisting of a consortium of 488 farmer shareholders, will remain a shareholder. "The directors of Free Eyre and Peninsula Ports are delighted to be able to take the final step towards building a new port to aid the further development of the grain industry on Eyre Peninsula, while maintaining the direct connection between farmers and their market," Mr Crosby added. Peninsula Ports has signed an Indigenous Land Use Agreement with the Barngarla community, also working with local residents to ensure there are community benefits, including the surfacing of roads. Its been stated the current Port Spencer project will create up to 150 jobs during construction and a further 20 permanent local operational jobs including employment opportunities for Barngarla community members, expecting operational staff numbers to further peak at 80 staff during grain harvest. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here for all the best news, sport and views directly to your inbox.

