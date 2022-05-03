news, local-news,

Around 150 jobs are expected to be created during the construction of the $250 million Port Spencer deep-water grain port announced on Tuesday. Road safety in the township would also improve as the new shipping facility would help to cut the number trucks on the road The new facility will be built 20km north east of Tumby Bay and is set to have a 800,000 tonnes grain storage capacity when it becomes operational in time for the 2023 harvest. Road safely has been a key talking point of Federal Election campaigns in the area. "Safety is entirely around reduction in the number of road miles - because we are 70 odd kms closer to Port Lincoln - to most of the grain - and when you reduce the amount of trucks on the road you reduce the risk that everybody takes, " Peninsula Ports Chair John Crosby said. "Whilst Vitera at Port Lincoln will be a major player for a long while to come it will reduce the number of truck movements." Mr Crosby said there would eventually be around 150 jobs linked to the build, with construction expected to begin in June. READ MORE: "One hundred and fifty employees is when we have got all of the contractors on site building silos and building wall structures ...the permanent full time jobs will be an excess of 20 - we have not decided on the final numbers yet," he said Mr Crosby said during harvest periods there could a further 60 to 80 jobs on site. "Then it will drop back to 20-25, those are the sort of numbers when all we are doing is shipping grain out," he said. Mr Crosby said the company has been in contact with the Bungala people - traditional owners in the area - around possible job opportunities and agreements on land usage. "We are pleased to have the possibility of providing some jobs to their community along with other locals," he said. "There will be an officer whose responsibility will be to oversee the heritage on site and also we have a requirement under our approval to have a whale watcher. The person will also do a daily assessment of whales." He said that the Bungala council had been supportive of the operation and that there would be aboriginal heritage inspectors on site at all times. Mr Crosby said construction of the port would continue until September or October 2023 ahead with the expectation it would receive some grain from the 2023 harvest. Global commodity trading company Aria Commodities, which is also investing in infrastructure operating in Western Australia, would be the principal funding partner going forward, with the agreement approved at a board meeting held in Port Lincoln on Tuesday. "It will not be fully operational in time for the 2023 harvest - there is just too much to do - but there will be the ability to receive grain and we expect to be able to ship it out early in the first few months of 2024," he said. Mr Crosby said he is expecting ARIA Commodities to be on site and firing during the 2023 harvest, adding this is another "point of competition" for the growers of Eyre Peninsula. He said there was huge potential for the facility going forward. "We are close enough to about a million tonnes of grain for it to be delivered direct to us - there is about a million tonnes of grain within a 100 km off the port on an average year," he said. "That saves dropping it into a local silo and picking it up and carting it to a port type facility - that is a significant saving in frieght and also in handling costs." Sign up for our weekly newsletter here for all the best news, sport and views directly to your inbox.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UWYHFAEKnbyAmcM9MqQVJE/9d8749f9-1822-426d-95d0-ceb9ca525c81.jpg/r0_616_4032_2894_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

OUR BUSINESS Jobs, road safety benefits of green light for Port Spencer grain port