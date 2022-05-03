Tumby Bay enjoy ambrose event

news, local-news,

It was everybody's favourite format on April 30 with eight teams of two doing battle in this Ambrose event. You get two bites of the cherry in this game, with both players playing their shots then choosing the better ball every time. It does help to have a patient and evenly tempered partner if you are having a bad day though. The winning duo for the day was the Hind brothers, Matthew and Jordon, who played with a handicap of 1.25. They came into the clubhouse with sixty-five strokes on the card to claim the top prize. Darren Arnold and David Brand were five strokes off the pace and finished off runners up with a seventy. Butler Builders longest drive was won by Wade Gerrie on the fourteenth, his effort making the corner of the dogleg; Peter Couper won both the JJ Trezise and Sons and Bawden's Rural Supplies nearest the pins; and the Mick Heath/Peter Swaffer pairing won the Pothole Puzzler which was for the most one putts for the day, they got 17. Tumby Bay football and netball club had a bye this weekend, so it was good to see Wade Gerrie, Andy Allen and club president Sally Curtis make an appearance. Gerrie managed a birdie on the ninth to go with his long drive and in partnership with Allen made a hat trick of birdies. Andrew Higgins chipped in, from 40m, for a bird as he propped up his playing partner. Play of the day, though, was from Paul Mitchell who drove the thirteenth leaving himself an eagle putt. The shot itself was not 'play of the day' but the celebratory swagger as he went to retrieve his tee. All that was missing was a velvet fedora, long fur coat, walking stick and a pronounced limp! He missed the eagle putt but the caterpillars were dancing, respect. Next week we get back into some serious competition, the second round of the Harry's Painting trophy a stableford event. The ladies have a par event on today and as usual everyone is welcome.

Hind brothers prevail in Tumby Bay golf's ambrose event