Steven Forstner lets us know what was biting and where to start the month. Surf beaches along the West Coast are starting to produce more and larger aalmon when the swell is down. Big metal lures and salted pilchard baits have been the go to tussle with these great fish. Locks Well has had some good schools of salmon to 4kg in very close this week. If fishing early or late with baits, there have been a few gummys and schoolies caught as well. In Venus Bay, there are King George whiting around in good numbers. It seems that they are feeding one day and hiding the next. Some areas have a lot of undersized whiting, so be prepared to mave around a bit. Goolwa cockles and fresh squid baits were the best. Salmon and snook were around the jetty at first light as well. Smoky and Streaky are very similar and all the bays have plenty of garfish and tommys. Most of the offshore reefs and Islands are producing some big nannygai, blue morwong, gummy sharks, samson fish and kingfish. The Hummocks area has been the most popular due to the weather and swell. Right throughout the bay there are plenty of King George whiting to 35cm, and lots of smaller, undersized versions as well. Goolwa cockles and some local berley have been the key to landing a decent bag of fish this week. There are also snook, garfish, tommys, aalmon trout and gummy sharks in good numbers. Flathead continue to keep soft plastic anglers happy. They are right throughout the bay and along the protected beaches in the national park and out at Farm Beach. Speaking of Farm Beach, the fishing continues to be excellent - whiting, squid, garfish, snook, gummys and salmon have all been around in good numbers. Fresh, local baits have been the key for the fish, and UV bodied squid jigs in sizes 2.5 and 3.0 have been very effective during the day. Almonta/Gunyah has been hit and miss for salmon this week. Port Lincoln King George whiting to 45cm have been reported in most parts of the bays around town. Goolwa cockles and prawns with a bit of local berley has been the most effective method. The bigger fish have been in areas like Thistle and Taylors Islands. The town jetty has produced a few whiting in the 35-40cm bracket, plenty of squid on black jigs in size 2.5 and 3.0. The Wharf has seen plenty of salmon to 1/2kg caught on lures and unweighted local pilchards. There are also some good sized squid, tommys and garfish. Squid are being reported from almost everywhere again. Best spots have been the town jetty, North Shields jetty and Billy Lights. Small, black jigs with green eyes have been effective, as have the Yamashita Neon Glow jigs in size 2.5. Garfish have been caught in good numbers at Billy Lights, Louth Bay and Stenross. Sleaford to Wanna is still hit and miss for salmon. Flathead continue to show up on most beaches. Soft plastics, pilchards and hard bodied lures have all proven effective this week when fished on an upcoming tide. Around the bay there are lots of tommys, big, fat snook (great in the smoker!), big garfish, King George whiting to 38cm and good sized squid. Big red mullet are also there in good numbers. Goolwa cockles or fresh squid baits were the most effective. Boaties out at the Group had similar results, but the whiting were up to 45cm. Yellowfin whiting are still being reported along Ski Beach and the foreshore. King George whiting, garfish and Yellowfin whiting have been reported from the jetties and beaches. Flathead have been caught along a lot of the coast by shore based anglers casting 4-5 inch Bait junkies and Squidgy Fish soft plastics. Yellowfin whiting, blue swimmer crabs, garfish and a few snook have been reported this week.

