Emma Gale and Lain Montgomerie from Mentally Fit Ep have just launched their new podcast 'Mentally Fit Ep and Me' where they interview people across the Eyre Peninsula about their past life experiences each week. The two are hoping to interview as many people as possible and share their stories on the streaming platforms 'Spotify,' Lain outlined what the podcast has involved so far. "It does not have to be that they have had anything huge happen in their life but we know that everyone has a story - we are creating messages of hope." Lain mentioned the importance of maintaining a connection between people, adding people have struggled to stay connected with one another over the past two years in the face of the pandemic. She mentioned how sharing stories from locals has helped listeners who are facing similar issues or who have gone through a similar life experience. "The podcast creates that opportunity to sort of learn from each other but also create that feeling of 'oh I am not alone, someone else has been through it, and also tips and tools to help get through a tough time." 10 episodes have been produced so far, with Emma and Lain speaking with a range of people from different backgrounds and discussing various topics, the podcast receiving a boost through a grant from Country SA PHN. "That was a flow on from the national suicide prevention trial," Lain said. "They were looking at ways to keep raising awareness but in ways that are sustainable so we thought a podcast was a great idea...we hoped that whether you are a farmer out in the paddock, whether you are going for a walk, commuting, anyone can access podcasts." The two said they would like to take questions from their audience in the future to ask their guests, explaining the feedback they have had so far around the stories shared. "Once people have listened to the podcast they have connected with us and the person who has been our guest - they have spoken about how positive that has been and what a great impact that has had," Emma said. "We do a bio on the individuals that we have spoken to so there is usually a link into maybe the work that they do or a platform that where they can connect with them about what they are up to." The two have already had people in the community approach them about sharing their knowledge and experiences including those who have medical background, such as psychologists and other specialists in various fields working in the local hospitals. "We did have a local ambulance officer and he came and spoke about what that is like and what sort of training they have had particularly when talking to people with lived experience," Emma continued. "Our next guest is someone from up the coast at streaky bay and that is missy and she has got a tough story to share - it was quite an emotional conversation but she is a real inspiration. "That is the main message out of these conversations is that through adversity there is a light at the end of the tunnel."

