Port Lincoln was as an important part of the South Australian regional economy with a strong future, Senator Rex Patrick said during an election campaign visit. Planning around a new desal plant, iron ore projects and hi-tech space company Southern Launch were providing boosts for the region. Mr Patrick said the town was a great place to live and visit with a "fantastic environment and lovely people". During the visit Mr Patrick handed out introductory packs outside Woolworths and later joined independent candidate for Grey, Liz Habberman, at the Grand Tasman Hotel to meet with locals about Eyre Peninsula issues. "It is a place that I think anyone could live, but I am basically here to listen - for the Eyre Peninsula, we need to have a vision laid out and sadly we do not have that from current political people," he said. Mr Patrick said he would like to see an Eyre Peninsula plan that would lead to growth and wealth for jobs. "I would love to see the iron road project getting up and that is why supported and got money for Cape Hardy - I would love to see Cape Hardy developed as a deep water port," he said Mr Patrick said he would like the new desal plant to be installed in an area that was "environmentally sensible," and that did not "interfere" with the fishing industry. "Whether it be Boston Bay, Billy Lights Point or Boston Point, it is the wrong location as it is a low energy site," he said. "It means that you are putting sal line water back into an environment where there is not a lot of circulation - we need a high energy site like Sleaford, Elliston or Cape Hardy." Mr Patrick said he would like to see ventures such as Southern Launch - an Australian space company with an orbital launch pad at Whalers Way - continue to develop and bring in more jobs in "high technology fields". He added that he would also continue to monitor the action taken around the Great Australian Bite. A debate around first degrees and tertiary fees were also on his agenda if re-elected. "Right now we have a situation where the government has been increasing university degree costs in certain areas - at the other end we have got the Greens who say everything should be free - I do not think that is a workable solution," he said. "We should have a situation where people who leave school or want to upskill from a low skill work area by way of a degree or by way of a TAFE course a trade course some sort of certificate course - we should be funding that." Heading into the final stages of the election race, he said supporting Ms Habberman was a priority. "I would like to see at the very least Grey become a marginal seat and I would love it if Liz were to win - independence can go into the parliament and not represent a party but represent constituency as they are not bound by party lines they can simply do what is best for constituency," he said, "We need to make sure that the major political parties understand that Grey is an important electorate that needs to be looked after."

