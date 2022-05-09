news, local-news,

Headspace in Port Lincoln will be running an open night next week, providing tours of the centre and answering questions about the services they have to offer. Headspace will be running the open night from 4.30pm-6pm on Tuesday May 10, with Headspace community engagement officer Courtney Beer explaining why the organisation has decided to run the open nights and what the team is hoping to achieve through these events. "Last year we had some OTS do a placement with us and they did a lot of work in the community particularly in the schools - a lot came out of that project around engaging with family and friends and opening the centre for them to come and feel comfortable in the space." Ms Beer said Headspace will look to run these events each quarter, inviting community members and other organisations into the space, building on the sessions after gathering feedback from the public through a digital survey they have the option to fill out before they leave. The survey will be based around what they would like to learn more about during the sessions. "They will meet the team and ask questions about the service...what we want to do at the open night is a survey those people that come can fill out - we will be asking them questions around 'would you like more information about particular topics?' and 'would you like us to run sessions on bullying, self harm ectra?' "It is basically about opening up to the people who attend to give us more information on what we could offer in that space." All Headspace staff as well as members of the local youth reference group will be in attendance to take questions from attendees, with Ms Beer explaining staff will be open to providing a further outline on their roles at the centre. "We will show them some of our different rooms and what we can offer in different spaces and then we will all sit down and have something to eat together - obviously we will answer any questions people have." Headspace will also have fact sheets and flyers comprising of information around specific elements of the organisation and how people can go about accessing the range services. "We have just launched a new online referral form as well - we will be redirecting people to that as well just to get familiar with that process."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.smith/eaabefc6-a558-4d84-8317-9bbf9ba73ee7.JPG/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg