Discover what's on around our region

GET UP AND DANCE

Dance Night

Saturday, May 14, Anglican Parish Hall, Pt Lincoln, 7.30pm, Dockings band, byo thermos and supper, all welcome.

MARKET FAIR

Pt Lincoln Market

Sunday, May 15, Nautilus Theater, 66 Tasman Terrace, 9am-2pm, great variety of stalls, arts, crafts and much more, new stall holders welcome. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/lincolnfamilymarket/

LEARN TO SEW

Healing Hearts workshop

Sunday, May 15, Kallinyalla Garden Centre, 10 Shaen St, Pt Lincoln, 1.30pm, suitable for all ages, chat and sew hearts and learn about 1000 Hearts Project

GETTING TOGETHER

Creating Connections

Tuesday, May 17, Yarnbala Guided Tour, Coffin Bay, 10am, free event for residents of Lower Eyre Peninsula council aged over 55 years, 9am bus from Cummins. Bookings essential - 8676 0400.

EVENTS GALORE

SA Youth Week

Wednesday, May 18, for 12 years and older sign up for a free SA Youth Week events; Hub Hangout @ The Village Youth Hub from 3.30pm; Street art mandalas @ The Cummins Hall from 4pm; Minecraft @ The Village Youth Hub from 4pm. BYO device; Free Pilates @ Cummins Hall from 5-6pm. BYO mat; Movie Hangout - Sing 2 @ The Village Youth Hub from 6pm. Pizza available; registrations required call Lower Eyre council office on 8676 0400.

Grab a cuppa

Biggest Morning Tea

Thursday, May 19, Louth Bay Community Club, from 9.30am, $5 entry plate to share, raffles, trivia, trading table, donations to Cancer Council, details - Doreen 0414 935 671.

BUILDING UP

Sandcastle Competition

Saturday, May 21, Pt Lincoln Foreshore, 11am-1pm, free event, enjoy some sandy fun for National Families Week, BYO tools, prizes, face painting, RFDS donut van, must pre-register at kerry-schubert@sa.gov.au or call 0409 300 531

HELPING HAND

Pt Lincoln Meals on Wheels Presentation/Meeting

Wednesday, May 25, Tasman Hotel, 12pm, volunteer award presentation lunch and AGM, meal cost provided. RSVP by May 17 to 0408 847 326.

MOVIE NIGHT

EP Community Foundation

Wednesday, May 25, Lincoln Cinema, 6.30pm. Movie Premiere fundraiser - Top Gun Maverick, pre-purchase tickets with EPCF on 0400 685 520.

If you want to list an event send to lachlan.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au before 12pm Friday before publication.