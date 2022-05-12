Discover what's on around our region

news, local-news,

GET UP AND DANCE Dance Night Saturday, May 14, Anglican Parish Hall, Pt Lincoln, 7.30pm, Dockings band, byo thermos and supper, all welcome. MARKET FAIR Pt Lincoln Market Sunday, May 15, Nautilus Theater, 66 Tasman Terrace, 9am-2pm, great variety of stalls, arts, crafts and much more, new stall holders welcome. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/lincolnfamilymarket/ LEARN TO SEW Healing Hearts workshop Sunday, May 15, Kallinyalla Garden Centre, 10 Shaen St, Pt Lincoln, 1.30pm, suitable for all ages, chat and sew hearts and learn about 1000 Hearts Project GETTING TOGETHER Creating Connections Tuesday, May 17, Yarnbala Guided Tour, Coffin Bay, 10am, free event for residents of Lower Eyre Peninsula council aged over 55 years, 9am bus from Cummins. Bookings essential - 8676 0400. EVENTS GALORE SA Youth Week Wednesday, May 18, for 12 years and older sign up for a free SA Youth Week events; Hub Hangout @ The Village Youth Hub from 3.30pm; Street art mandalas @ The Cummins Hall from 4pm; Minecraft @ The Village Youth Hub from 4pm. BYO device; Free Pilates @ Cummins Hall from 5-6pm. BYO mat; Movie Hangout - Sing 2 @ The Village Youth Hub from 6pm. Pizza available; registrations required call Lower Eyre council office on 8676 0400. Grab a cuppa Biggest Morning Tea Thursday, May 19, Louth Bay Community Club, from 9.30am, $5 entry plate to share, raffles, trivia, trading table, donations to Cancer Council, details - Doreen 0414 935 671. BUILDING UP Sandcastle Competition Saturday, May 21, Pt Lincoln Foreshore, 11am-1pm, free event, enjoy some sandy fun for National Families Week, BYO tools, prizes, face painting, RFDS donut van, must pre-register at kerry-schubert@sa.gov.au or call 0409 300 531 HELPING HAND Pt Lincoln Meals on Wheels Presentation/Meeting Wednesday, May 25, Tasman Hotel, 12pm, volunteer award presentation lunch and AGM, meal cost provided. RSVP by May 17 to 0408 847 326. MOVIE NIGHT EP Community Foundation Wednesday, May 25, Lincoln Cinema, 6.30pm. Movie Premiere fundraiser - Top Gun Maverick, pre-purchase tickets with EPCF on 0400 685 520. EVENT LISTING WHAT'S ON If you want to list an event send to lachlan.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au before 12pm Friday before publication.

