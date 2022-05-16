Grey blackspot projects and broadband get upgrade boost

news, local-news,

Towns in the Grey electorate will benefit from $9.8 million in new mobile blackspot projects and broadband upgrades. Projects in areas of Grey including Pekina, Ceduna South, Wirulla Hill, Gum Creek and Oakden Hills will all receive funding under round two of the Regional Connectivity Program. Areas in Barker and Mayo in South Australia will also receive funding, with Minister for Regional Communications, Bridget McKenzie, mentioning the projects form part of the Coalition Government's continuing roll-out of the $257 million Regional Connectivity Program (RCP). The Coalition Government will invest $9.8 million across Barker, Grey and Mayo, working to deploy a combined nine macro mobile sites, a fixed wireless network and fibre backhaul. Through round one of the RCP, the Coalition Government funded more than 130 projects in regional, rural, and remote communities, while these round two projects will now build on the government's past investment in the program. Ms McKenzie said round 2 projects will build upon the Government's past investment in the program, which have funded 84 Mobile Black Spot Program projects in Barker, Grey and Mayo so far. "I am very pleased that residents and businesses across South Australia will soon be able to enjoy the benefits and opportunities that this project will bring in terms of digital connectivity," Ms McKenzie said. "Digital connectivity is an essential part of how we work, learn, stay safe and remain in contact with loved ones." She said the Coalition would continue to invest in the "critical" infrastructure as part of its plan for a "strong" economy and "stronger" future. "Our Government has continued to take a collaborative approach with the telecommunications industry and regional and remote communities to make sure that the funded projects are tailored to the needs of each region and are supported by the community," she said. "This approach has resulted in an opportunity to create real change in the regions." Telstra's regional general manager for SA Michael Patterson emphasised the comapany understands the challenges around providing telecommunications services in regional and rural communities, as well as the "huge" benefits it can deliver. "However, providing regional connectivity is not just a Telstra responsibility- it is a challenge that must be shared between Federal, State and Local governments and with providers such as the nbn, us and other mobile carriers," Mr Patterson said. Mr Patterson said Telstra would contribute $2.5m to these SA projects, with $7.4m coming from the federal government. "Nationally, Telstra's total financial investment in the RCP2 program will be $30.6m - We also helped attract $22.6m of additional co-investment from state governments and other third parties."

Applicants for funding of mobile blackspots around Grey successful