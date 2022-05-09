QUALITY CONTROL: Businesses are spoiled for choice when it comes to SEO companies in Australia, but there are factors to look out for that indicate heightened credibility. Photo: Supplied.

This is branded content for First Page.

There are many resources available to businesses these days, from coaches to virtual administrators, but one service that should not be overlooked is SEO.

Most small businesses are online but that simply isn't enough, and for businesses trying to attract customers and sales via their website, SEO is absolutely imperative.

Google is the king of the online space, with 3.5 billion Google searches everyday. Sounds great for businesses with an online presence, but when 68% of clicks are on the top five search results, it appears that businesses really need to compete for their share of traffic.

Consumers identify the top results on the search engine results page, as businesses who are more credible, trustworthy and superior in their industries. And statistically, these businesses are likely to receive the most amount of web traffic for their industry specific keywords, especially when 75% of Google users never venture beyond the first page.

SEO is not just about search traffic. Consumers are hyper aware of quality and value, especially in the age of the entrepreneur, where small businesses are booming and we have the freedom to choose where we spend our money.

Consumers are always on the lookout for scams, and are therefore comforted when they see indications of a credible company in search engine results, google ratings and social media followings.

The greatest success stories in the business world are when businesses dominate their own industries, becoming an authority, and almost always ranking in the top position on the SERP.

Google is trusted to do its job, filtering out the irrelevant and highlighting the best matches, but it needs to see a good indication that businesses are credible enough for search page referral. That's where an SEO company in Australia comes in handy.

How to select an SEO company

SEO companies in Australia are a saturated market, with businesses being spoiled for choice, and sometimes even overwhelmed.

Everyone claims to be an SEO expert, however there are ways to see through this and differentiate between companies that solely want a pay check and others that are just as invested in your business success as you are.

Credentials are a good place to start. Highly regarded SEO agencies are rewarded with certifications and partnership benefits. First Page is an SEO company in Australia that holds Google Premier Partner status. Only 3% of companies worldwide hold this title, which highlights digital advertising excellence, and is awarded to companies who find their clients repeated success on Google.

First Page also ensures their team is accredited and constantly honing their skills, especially as Google is of such a fast-changing nature. Their entire campaign execution and account servicing team are Google black belt certified, and well equipped to help clients thrive online.

Google reviews are another way to determine the integrity of an SEO company, along with client testimonials and established portfolios. First Page for example, has over 500 Google Reviews, with a 4.9/5 star rating. They've also been selected to work with companies like McDonalds, Cathay Pacific, Microsoft and Unicef.

Reliable SEO companies aren't afraid to prove their worth, and often provide free quotes and appraisals. To get started on a comprehensive SEO strategy, head to First Page's website.