news, local-news,

The Nunga Screen short film showcase puts indigenous emerging and established Indigenous filmmakers in the spotlight during Reconciliation Week, showcasing their films across the state. Reconciliation Week is set from May 27- June 3, with The Nunga Screen showing at the Nautilus Art Centre on Thursday June 2 at 10am and again at 7pm. It has been produced by Country Arts SA and will be featuring at several other regional and metro areas around South Australia Nunga Screen features an entertaining program of independent films for all ages, with communities across regional South Australia gathering to share in culture and experience inspiring documentaries, compelling dramas, quirky animation, contemporary and traditional storytelling during this annual event. Nunga Screen Programmer, Ngarrindjeri man Josh Trevorrow, is an established creator/producer and facilitator within the screen industry. Mr Trevorrow fulfills the role of First Nations Arts and Culture Manager with Country Arts SA, and is a co-founder of bespoke production company Untold Productions with Katharine McPhee. His mandate is also to "champion" more First Nations talent, in both mainstream/commercial roles and projects as well as uniquely Indigenous Stories. Mr Trevorrow believes Nunga Screen had become a "strong part" of community calendars across regional SA, with their partnerships with regional organisations and communities strengthening throughout each passing year. "Our films this year are all South Australian and all made by First Nation filmmakers," Mr Trevorrow said. "Film is one of the most powerful mediums not only to educate, but also to enlighten audiences about our People and Culture - We hope everyone comes out for this amazing opportunity to get together, connect, learn and have fun."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.smith/5e1dd6aa-cf54-46ae-a2a8-58f5fc18e383.jpg/r779_0_5367_2592_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

WHAT'S ON Reconciliation Week brings Nunga Screen to a range of areas around the state