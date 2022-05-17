news, local-news,

Former Cleve local Holly Cowan is hoping to work more closely with communities and businesses by putting what learns at the Social Enterprise World (Rural) Forum into action. Ms Cowan was one of 10 entrepreneurs and business leaders to be awarded grants to attend the Social Enterprise World (Rural) Forum. She was working at the District Council of Cleve when she applied for the grant, with the applicants' engagement in regional communities through volunteering and work, both in the past and for the future, being factored in. Ms Cowan said she hoped the knowledge gained at the forum, to be held in Beechworth in Victoria from October 2-5, would assist her to help others. "The past 15 years I have worked in community development community engagement and more recently in the economic development field," she said. "I thought, you know, getting a few extra skills around the social enterprise would be beneficial in terms of working with communities businesses and individuals in a work setting." The 10 people selected for the grants were passionate about creating positive change in their rural and regional communities. As well as attending the forum, they would have access to a package of capacity-building support valued at $5,000 through Westpac Agribusiness and the forum's Major Partner, the Westpac Foundation. The 2022 Social Enterprise World Forum (SEWF22) is a leading forum for international exchange and collaboration in social entrepreneurship and social investment. The Rural Forum focuses on fostering entrepreneurship in local communities and addressing the challenges faced by those living outside metro areas. Ms Cowan has worked on projects within the community with an eye to their impacts. "My sister and I bought an old church about two years ago - we had an interest in setting up something," she said. "We have not designed it yet but something that would consider community and social needs in our community - so it stems from that as well." She said she would have the opportunity at the forum to learn from experts about implementing social enterprise theories into her business life, as well as to netowrk with key champions of industry. "There are other opportunities in regard to some training around mental health through the Black Dog Institute - there are a couple of other forums to get involved in and there is a leadership online program," she said. Ms Cowan said her core passion was in community development, community engagement and working to empower communities, speaking about her past experiences helping communities. "I worked in bushfire recovery on Eyre Peninsula back in 2005 - I have always felt an affinity with the Eyre Peninsula since then and this probably inspired my work in community development and engagement and a motivator to move there in 2020 when the opportunity presented," she said. "When community led recovery principles, community development and community based economic development work collided for me I become interested in the Social enterprise concept and opportunities for regional communities in this space - I am looking forward to learning more and bringing knowledge back to regional communities." Ms Cowan said attending the forum might lead her back to the Eyre Peninsula at some point, where she will educate community members through her experience and connect with WestPac employees to pass on her knowledge.

OUR PEOPLE Former Cleve local Holly Cowan to build knowledge at Social Enterprise World (Rural) Forum Lachlan Smith