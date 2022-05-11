news, local-news,

The people of Port Lincoln are being asked to dig deep for this year's Salvation Army Red Shield appeal and help fund services - including food relief - for locals in need. The Salvos run a 'Food Care and Share' service every Monday morning in Port Lincoln and provide emergency relief on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings in the city. Captain at Port Lincoln Salvation Army, Darryn Lloyd, said it was typically elderly people who used the service or people going through a difficult period in their lives. He said the number of people who required the service had increased with the cost of living rising. "Prices seem to be increasing and people are finding it harder and harder to meet their basic needs," Mr Lloyd said. "The main service the Salvation Army in Port Lincoln supplies is food relief - that is the most immediate need to get people out of that hump and offer them some kind of security." Mr Lloyd said the organisation had partnered with Foodbank, bringing food in for people to take, with Coles also being a regular contributor of produce - the food comes packaged and ready to distribute to people by volunteers. The captain emphasised the organisation was open to signing up more volunteers for a variety of roles. "We can see what they are capable of doing or what they are able to do and we can meet them from there ... I want as many people involved as possible because I think it is great to see locals helping other locals." Mr Lloyd thanked St Joesph's High School students for their generous support in recent times, with students set to collect donations for The Salvation Army at Kmart next week - he encouraged people to stay connected with the Salvation Army and use its services. "They should keep their eye out for a collector and be generous as they can and if they need help too they should contact us." Contact Darryn on 0427 385 473 if one is in need of assistance or if one would like to volunteer.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.smith/f845d3b0-533d-43f6-b54f-1b35d822ae64.JPG/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg