Cummins Youth Advisory Committee organised a free event for young people to celebrate and acknowledge their contribution to the community during SA Youth Week.
SA Youth Week is the State's biggest celebration of South Australians aged from 12-25 years, held annually from 13-22 May.
The week had a focus around celebrating ideas, talents and contributions of young people in community.
Around 50 people joined in on the local event which involved a range of activities, held throughout Wednesday May 18 and into the evening.
The event was made possible through funding from the Department of Human Services and the District Council of Lower Eyre Peninsula, with help from Cummins 'Our Town'.
The activities included a Hub Hangout at The Village Youth Hub from 3.30pm, Street art mandalas was at The Cummins Hall from 4pm and Minecraft at The Village Youth Hub took place from 4pm, with participants bringing their own device in.
Free Pilates also followed at the Cummins Hall from 5-6pm, with participants bringing their own mat.
Later in the evening at 6pm there was a Movie Hangout at the Village Youth Hub with Sing 2 screening, where attendees also enjoyed pizza.
Registrations were required for the events, as people contacted council's office directly to put their name down.
Acting Chief Executive Officer of Lower Eyre District Council Sacheen Hopewell said this was an important week to celebrate in the lead up to the event.
"Young people bring vibrancy and colour to our communities, and their ideas and input are valued,'' she said.
Council stated the event also worked to bridge the gap in youth activities, aiming to provide alternative, safe activities with a difference.
