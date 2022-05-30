Port Lincoln Times

Cummins Youth Advisory Committee devise activities to celebrate youth

Updated May 30 2022 - 7:02am, first published 4:30am
James Holley working on the street art mandalas during an SA Youth Week event held in Cummins this month.

Cummins Youth Advisory Committee organised a free event for young people to celebrate and acknowledge their contribution to the community during SA Youth Week.

