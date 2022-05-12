news, local-news,

Three time AFL premiership players Anne Hatchard and Sarah Allan from the Adelaide Crows had a chance to connect with locals during a visit to Port Lincoln this week. The two arrived in Port Lincoln with the premiership cup to kick off their tour of different areas in the state to show locals the cup. Allan said they were excited to interact with local clubs and the Eyre Peninsula Crows supporters group at an event at Toyota. "Then you cannot come here without saying hello to Graham Johncock so it will be amazing to see him," he said. "It is amazing to get out to regional areas and just really show the cup around to everyone here." Allan added they were eager to meet with local players from the womens teams in Port Lincoln, and speak to them about taking your football careers to the next level. "Really show the girls that this is the pathway, you can play football the whole way through now and just be the role model for girls who look up to us." Allan said the club will work to remain connected with its supporters in regional areas. "It is not easy to get to Adelaide so it is just making sure we are getting out there and really showing support for our regional areas - I love getting out to country towns being from one - it is just amazing to share the cup but also to be able to connect with people," she said. Allan expressed her thoughts on winning a third premiership this season. "That was our big goal obviously is to win a premiership but we really put in the hard yards through pre season and we were really focused that we wanted to make the most of this year," she said. "After the loss last year that was just more motivation to get over the line this year." Allan then compared this year's premiership win to previous years. "The first one we were younger and now going through the team and being a part of it for 6 years is amazing - you cannot go past the one in front of 53 000 but each one is just as special," she said. Allan emphasised the importance of the tour, and ensuring all supporters feel a part of the premiership win. "We would not do what we do without the fans and supporters," she said. Allan said she will now be taking some time off throughout the offseason, reflecting on her previous two coaches at the Crows and how their leadership and guidance had helped the team get over the line for in three premiership wins. "We started off with Bec Goddard - she was great in creating that culture at the start and then to get Matthew Clarke to come over from the mens program has been amazing for our team to come together and take our team to the next level - he has been a big part of that." Allan emphasised she has enjoyed the past six years of her AFL career, mentioning to play at the highest level had been life-time ambition. "Now we have created a pathway for young girls to come through - I am just enjoying every bit of it and making the most of my time."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.smith/52cf20a4-9a53-47c4-b13c-c780c304d375.JPG/r3_613_5998_4000_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg