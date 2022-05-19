Discover what's on around our region

news, local-news,

RAISE A CUPPA Biggest Morning Tea Thursday, May 19, Louth Bay Community Club, 9.30am, $5 entry plate to share, raffles, trivia, trading table, all donations to Cancer Council, phone Doreen 0414 935 671. SOME GOOD FUN Pt Lincoln Combined Probus Friday, May 20, Croatian Sports Club for bocce and lunch, spectators bring chairs, have correct money for treasurer, contact Ian 0438 313 467. BUILDING UP Family Sandcastle Competition Saturday, May 21, Pt Lincoln Foreshore, 11am-1pm, free event, enjoy some sandy fun for National Families Week, BYO tools, prizes, face painting, RFDS donut van, must pre-register at kerry-schubert@sa.gov.au or call 0409 300 531 ROOSTERS RULE Cummins 'Reds' Reunion Saturday, May 21, Cummins Oval, celebrate with the 1991 B grade grand final rematch versus Ramblers, guernseys auctioned off on the night. SNAP AWAY Pt Lincoln Camera Club Monday, May 23, meet at Brennan Jetty, 4pm, for photo opportunities, then regular meet at 6.45pm at Senior Citizen Hall, bring your computer, all welcome, details - portlincolncameraclub.org.au SET TO EXPLORE Lower Eyre Coastcare activity Monday, May 23, meet at Coffin Bay boat ramp barbecue area, 8.30am-10.30am; monthly activities to explore the coast, visitors welcome. Information call Kerryn 0498 387 961 or check www.facebook.com/lepcoastcare MUSIC, STORIES Mainly Music program Tuesday, May 24, Port Lincoln Salvation Army, 5 Marine Avenue, 10am-11.30am, cost $3 session, every Tuesday of school term, for babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers and their parents to enjoy music, stories, activities. For information - https://www.mainlymusic.org/new-to-mainly-music HELPING HAND Pt Lincoln Meals on Wheels Presentation/Meeting Wednesday, May 25, Tasman Hotel, 12pm, volunteer award presentation lunch and AGM, meal cost provided. RSVP by May 17 to 0408 847 326. TOP GUN PREMIERE Eyre Peninsula Community Foundation Wednesday, May 25, Lincoln Cinema, 6.30pm. Movie Premiere fundraiser - Top Gun Maverick, pre-purchase tickets $20 by credit card with EPCF on 0400 685 520. GREAT SUPPORT EP Parkinsons Support Group Tuesday, May 31, Tasman Hotel, 10.30am, inviting all who live with a tremor - a representative from Stedi-Two will be there to demonstrate the glove, contact Tash 0438 269 502 TURN THE PAGE Adult Afternoon Book Club Thursday, June 2, Cummins Library, 2.30pm-4.30pm; share your latest reads and recommendations, check out the new release books, afternoon tea supplied, for information phone 8676 2476. EVENT LISTING WHAT'S ON If you want to list an event send to lachlan.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au before 12pm Friday before publication.

Discover what's on around our region