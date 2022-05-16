sport, local-sport,

It was a close game between Mallee Park and Wayback at Mallee Park Oval, with the Demons taking the win by 5 points. It was a tight game all the way through, with Wayback piling on a couple of goals in the first term, the Peckers scoring one major score for the term, the scores at quarter time being 1.3 to 2.2. The Peckers took the lead in the second, piling on three more goals to the Demon's two, the scores reading 5.5 to 4.2. Mallee Park were inaccurate in front of goal in the third after kicking seven points and one major score, with Wayback staying in the game after kicking two goals of their own, the scores 6.12 to 6.4 at three quarter time. Wayback finished the game strong, taking back the lead after landing four more goals to the Pecker's two major scores, the final scores being 8.14 to 10.7. Wayback's ? finished with five goals to earn him best on ground, with the Demon's other best players including Ben Sampson, Thomas Easson, Sam Heinjus and Jonty Seal. The team's other goal kickers included Heinjus and Seal as well as Leigh Rodd, Brayden Cross and Archie Aldridge who all finished with a goal each. Best players for Mallee Park were Matthew Johncock, Steven Benbolt, Jeremy Joss, Ethan Richards and Malcolm Miller. The team had a long list of goal kickers including Miller who finished with two, as well as Jamaine Abrahamson Davey, Kingsley Bilney Jnr, Cameron Carbine, Craig Miller-Kropinyeri, Derick Wanganeen and Hippy Wanganeen all kicking one goal each. Marble Range had a big win over Lincoln South at Centenary Oval, defeating the Eagles by 45 points. It was a low scoring first quarter, with the Magpies having some early misses in front of goal, landing two goals to the Eagle's one major score, the scores at the first break being 1.2 to 2.5. The Magpies had more luck in front of goal in the second, nailing three more goals to the Eagles two, the scores being 3.2 to 5.8 at half time. Marble Range continued to pile on the goals and keep their opponent for the third quarter, the scores being 3.5 to 7.12 at the final break. The final quarter saw the Magpies run away with the game, kicking four more goals by the end of the final term, with the Eagles kicking two more goals before the final siren. Final scores were 5.5 to 11.16. Best players for the Eagles were Waylon Miller, Cody Duncan, Jack Ramsey, Luke Wilkins and Cohen Dinnison. South's goal kickers included Cohen Dinnison, Jarryd Mccormack, Jack Ramsey, Connor Madden and Levi McDonald who all kicked one goal each. Best players for Marble Range were Jordan Clements, Daniel Minney, Price Marshall, Kyle Castley and Billy Byass. Tynan Keeley finished with three, while Clements, Kyle Castley and Daniel Minney finished with two goals to their names. Tasman had a huge win over Boston on the weekend at Poole Oval, defeating the Tigers by 53 points. Tasman got off to a flyer, nailing 6 goals by the end of the first term, keeping the Tigers to one major score at the first break, the scores at quarter time being 1 to 6.4. The Roosters continued their strong form in the second, keeping the Tigers goalless and piling on another three goals by half time, the scores 1.4 to 9.5 at the second break. Tasman held a strong lead in the third but were inaccurate in front of goal, 3.7 by the end of the quarter, with the Tigers having one major score throughout, the scores 2.7 to 12.12 at the final break. The fourth quarter saw the Roosters improve their accuracy in front of the big sticks, scoring three goals throughout with Boston answering back with four of their own by the end of the game. The final scores were 6.11 to 15.13. Tasman had a long list of goal scorers, with both Ben Daniels and Tyler Penwright finishing with three, while Tyson Collins and Carl Semmler contributed with two each. Toby Casanova, Liam Cocks, Brent Harris, Jack Parsons and Cooper Perham all had one.

Wayback and Mallee Park senior game comes down to the wire