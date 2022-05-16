newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

So which came first, the happy student ... or the good National Assessment Program Literacy and Numeracy (NAPLAN) results? Every year, as we headed into NAPLAN (for those of you with kids in Year 3, 5, 7, or 9); a multitude of research was released by a bunch of publicists. Landing in my inbox in recent days: insurance research showing parents care more about NAPLAN because of the pandemic; a Department of Education press release announcing that, after a review, NAPLAN results will come out earlier (next year) and a think tank research paper arguing that spending lots of money on tutoring is not necessary for NAPLAN success. Plus, a press release from the Australian National University and Gradient Institute, announcing that kids who are happier do better in test results. And, conversely, kids who are unhappy, do worse. This paper is full of "tiger-mum" trigger words - NAPLAN, success, homework - but in the main argues that NAPLAN results are linked to far more than time spent on homework and that wellbeing has a "significant impact" on academic performance. They came to this conclusion after studying 3400 students, and learning that self-reported levels of depression had a large, negative effect on their NAPLAN results months later. "This research has a far more wide-reaching effect than just NAPLAN tests, it shapes the way education professionals should approach teaching as a whole," study author Dr Diana Cardenas said. "Our findings show that teaching for test scores isn't enough. There is great benefit when schools care about the head and the heart of their students. "Subjective well-being - how a person perceives their emotions and experiences - is an under-explored area in education." If happier students do better in NAPLAN, but the energy and hype around NAPLAN can stress students out, are we sabotaging kids with this national academic data mine?

Weighing up the benefits of NAPLAN