Port Lincoln golfers had a busy week being involved in a number of competitions, with a main highlight of the par competition being local golfer Barry Tattersall scoring an eagle. May 14 87 golfers teed off on Saturday for a Par competition, sponsored by Intersport. There were two visitors, from Coffin Bay and The Vines-Reynella, and the day was sponsored by Intersport. The semi-finals of the Fulwood Cup were also played and Luke Gardner defeated Daniel Brown 4/2 and Jason Verhees had a close match with Ben Abley, winning one up. The final will be played over the archaic arrangement of 36 holes next Saturday and the winner will be harder to pick than the Election results on the day. Of the other players on the day, Jake Murray won A Grade with 6 up with Geoff Nottle runner-up with +3. Graham Tiller revisited his past Kimba Club form, winning B Grade with +5 from Andrew Puglisi finishing with one up, and veteran Maurie Barry sealed C Grade with +3 from Tim Pobke +2. Rundowns went to acting Day Captain Trevor Durdin +2, with Ryan Lack and Norm Marks posting +1. Scott Lombe, John Cheriton ad Cody Marchesi all finishing square with the card on handicap. Highlight of Barry Tattersall's round was an eagle two on the par four 14th hole. Recently returing to play, his handicap is now scratch. Fifteen women played, with a four-way countback needed to decide the winners, who were Elaine Pierik from Kay Freeth with -1, closely followed by Adie Fraser and Deb Tromp. NTP Winners were Andrew Puglisi, Chris Baird (twice), Brian Smith, Barry Tattersall and Ryan Lack. Par-three birdies were scored by Maurie Barry, Ryan Lack, Chris Baird, Tom George, Brian Smith, Chris McGown, Warren Rosman (twice) and Juri Berzins. May 12 Seventeen women played a Stableford competition on Thursday, sponsored by the Grand Tasman Hotel and Boston Bay Wines. The winner was Maxine Garnaut with 38 points, from Carolyn Cocks on 37, with rundowns going to Marg Jenkins on 36. Jo Higgins and Gail Watherston were next with 34. Maxine Garnaut birdied the 18th hole and NTP Winners were Gail Watherston and Jo Higgins. May 11 Wednesday was the Men's Mid-Week competition, with 67 playing their normal Stableford event, including a visitor from Coffin Bay, and sponsored by Doug Watson Mensland. Mike Freeman won A Grade with 40 points from Daniel Brown on 39. Robert Proude was the B Grade winner with the score of the day - 43 points - from Geoff Nottle on 41. Consistent Mark Rowett scored 40 to win C Grade from visitor Jeff Tiller 38. Rundowns went to Garry Downey 40, Trent Bradford 39, Tom Dawson 38, Chas Chambers 37, Scotty Francis 36 and Peter Watherston on 35. NTP Winners were Juri Berzins, Scott Lombe, Steven Forstner, Daniel Brown, Huey Rosalia and Mark Butt, and there were nine par-three birdies, scored by Josh Hausler, Matt Parker, John Cheriton, Huey Rosalia, Scott Lombe, Mark Butt, Boris Kovacic, Steve Thomson and Mark Rowett. May 8 Sunday's Mixed Stableford competition was won by Jason Verhees with 37 Stableford points from Scott Lombe on 36, from Cliff Taylor 35. Eyre Travel have been sponsoring this day.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.smith/5989b99c-d86f-4c7e-a477-777802a0ea9d.jpg/r4_0_1342_756_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg