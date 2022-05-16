sport, local-sport,

Wanilla took the win over Bostons in the most recent round of netball, defeating the Tigers by 24. Winning the centre pass, Wanilla got off to a good start with Emily Yancic scoring the first goal. For most of the 1st quarter both teams were goal for goal making for an tight and exciting game ending the quarter Wanilla 10 and Bostons 7. Wanilla's Jessica Nielsen grabbing rebounds and Issy East intercepting at the top of the ring proved hard for Bostons to get the ball into their goalies. However, once in, there was accurate shooting from Rosina Hogben despite the windy weather decisions. Strong body throughout the centre from Kobi Clements and utilizing short passes within the goal circle helped Wanilla to take the lead by the end of the first half, 20-14. The third quarter was messy for both teams, with the ball often moving up and down the court without a score. Despite this, Wanilla were able to further increase their lead by the end of the quarter, 32-18. By the last quarter, Wanilla capitalized on Bostons dropping their heads and controlled most of the ball. This however didn't stop defender Tess Watson from applying tight pressure within the ring. Accurate shooting from Wanilla goalies closed the game with a win 47-24.

Bostons defeated by Wanilla at netball