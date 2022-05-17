news, local-news,

A pre-voting booth has been set in Port Lincoln at U2/7 Mortlock Terrace. The booth was open on Monday May 9 - Friday May 13, operating from 8:30am-5:30pm. It opened again on Saturday May 14 from 9am-4pm and the booth has continued to operate this week, starting from Monday May 16 and will operate from 8:30am-5:30pm until Thursday May 19. The booth will operate from 8:30am-6pm on Friday May 20 The list of accessibility services on site include: People will be able to vote on election day on Saturday May 21 in Port Lincoln at Our Saviours Lutheran Church 95 Oxford Tce, Kirton Point Primary School 45 Matthew Pl as well as U2/7 Mortlock Terrace, with each booth operating from 8am-6pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.smith/c51c58a2-7dcf-4932-a31f-2d98f1bd79bd.jpg/r2_81_869_571_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Port Lincoln's pre-voting booth operating this week