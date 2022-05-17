sport, local-sport,

Port Lincoln junior and senior teams enjoyed a fun filled round of soccer, with the second lot of matches for this year's Port Lincoln Soccer Association season taking place on Sunday May 15. Under 9's: SEKOL Masters 1 versus Lincoln Knights 2. Goal scorers: SEKOL Masters Sebastian Satalic; Lincoln Knights Oska Franklin, Mekye Furth. Lincoln City Raiders 2 versus South Coast 1. Goal scorers: Lincoln City Raiders Hudson Barr, Archer Williams; South Coast Nate Lang. Under 11's: SEKOL Masters 7 versus Lincoln Knights 4. Goal scorers: SEKOL Masters Ewan Butterworth 3, Jed Saunders 2, Lenny Smith, Josh van Riet; Lincoln Knights Louis Wohling 2, Gabriel Treagus 2. Lincoln City Raiders 0 versus South Coast 1. Goal scorers: South Coast Patrick Cochrane. Under 13's: SEKOL Masters 0 versus Lincoln Knights 1. Goal scorers: Lincoln Knights Joel Hore. Best players: Joel Hore, Connor Barrowcliff, Daniel Hennell. Lincoln City Raiders 4 versus South Coast 8. Goal scorers: Lincoln City Raiders Noah Wicks 2, Kai Cunningham 2; South Coast Isaiah Spinks 5, Harry Butterworth, Gabriella Zollo, Hunter Smith. Best players: Isaiah Spinks, Hunter Smith, Kai Cunningham. Under 16's: SEKOL Masters 4 versus Lincoln Knights 8. Goal scorers: SEKOL Masters Evan Lukin 3, Sam Lydeamore; Lincoln Knights Ethan Franklin 7, Luke Hennell. Best players: Ethan Franklin, Luke Hennell, Finn Freeman. Lincoln City Raiders 4 versus South Coast 3. Goal scorers: Lincoln City Raiders Bradley Jacobs, Ryan Windsor, Charley McGlashan, Christian Jagger; South Coast Tiarnan Cochrane, Eimear Cochrane, Luke Pearce. Best players: Tiarnan Cochrane, Bradley Jacobs, Luke Pearce. Senior A's: SEKOL Masters 2 versus Lincoln Knights 8. Goal scorers: SEKOL Masters Sam Lydeamore, Hakan Turkmen; Lincoln Knights Ethan Franklin 2, Meek Hagaria 2, Frankie Ramo 2, Luke Frears, Marcus Vivian. Best players: Meek Hagaria, Kon Kapnistis, Luke Frears Lincoln City Raiders 1 versus South Coast 3. Goal scorers: Lincoln City Raiders own goal Pas Hess; South Coast Mark Panizzolo 2, Kane Ingerson. Best players: Andrew McCouaig, Pas Hess, Tristan Mallard. No senior match reports.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.smith/5a7bb778-66e6-49fa-8a6f-461a194bb87f.jpg/r197_0_701_285_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Port Lincoln soccer players go head to head in round 2