Port Lincoln soccer players go head to head in round 2
Port Lincoln junior and senior teams enjoyed a fun filled round of soccer, with the second lot of matches for this year's Port Lincoln Soccer Association season taking place on Sunday May 15.
Under 9's:
SEKOL Masters 1 versus Lincoln Knights 2. Goal scorers: SEKOL Masters Sebastian Satalic; Lincoln Knights Oska Franklin, Mekye Furth.
Lincoln City Raiders 2 versus South Coast 1. Goal scorers: Lincoln City Raiders Hudson Barr, Archer Williams; South Coast Nate Lang.
Under 11's:
SEKOL Masters 7 versus Lincoln Knights 4. Goal scorers: SEKOL Masters Ewan Butterworth 3, Jed Saunders 2, Lenny Smith, Josh van Riet; Lincoln Knights Louis Wohling 2, Gabriel Treagus 2.
Lincoln City Raiders 0 versus South Coast 1. Goal scorers: South Coast Patrick Cochrane.
Under 13's:
SEKOL Masters 0 versus Lincoln Knights 1. Goal scorers: Lincoln Knights Joel Hore. Best players: Joel Hore, Connor Barrowcliff, Daniel Hennell.
Lincoln City Raiders 4 versus South Coast 8. Goal scorers: Lincoln City Raiders Noah Wicks 2, Kai Cunningham 2; South Coast Isaiah Spinks 5, Harry Butterworth, Gabriella Zollo, Hunter Smith. Best players: Isaiah Spinks, Hunter Smith, Kai Cunningham.
Under 16's:
SEKOL Masters 4 versus Lincoln Knights 8. Goal scorers: SEKOL Masters Evan Lukin 3, Sam Lydeamore; Lincoln Knights Ethan Franklin 7, Luke Hennell. Best players: Ethan Franklin, Luke Hennell, Finn Freeman.
Lincoln City Raiders 4 versus South Coast 3. Goal scorers: Lincoln City Raiders Bradley Jacobs, Ryan Windsor, Charley McGlashan, Christian Jagger; South Coast Tiarnan Cochrane, Eimear Cochrane, Luke Pearce. Best players: Tiarnan Cochrane, Bradley Jacobs, Luke Pearce.
Senior A's:
SEKOL Masters 2 versus Lincoln Knights 8. Goal scorers: SEKOL Masters Sam Lydeamore, Hakan Turkmen; Lincoln Knights Ethan Franklin 2, Meek Hagaria 2, Frankie Ramo 2, Luke Frears, Marcus Vivian. Best players: Meek Hagaria, Kon Kapnistis, Luke Frears
Lincoln City Raiders 1 versus South Coast 3. Goal scorers: Lincoln City Raiders own goal Pas Hess; South Coast Mark Panizzolo 2, Kane Ingerson. Best players: Andrew McCouaig, Pas Hess, Tristan Mallard.
No senior match reports.