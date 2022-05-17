sport, local-sport,

It was the second round of the Butler Builders Trophy, a stroke event, and a qualifying round for the Dunstone Cup. The top sixteen golfers on the day progress onto the Dunston Cup which is a match play format played over four rounds. Since only sixteen members turned up everybody wins a prize. Two divisions being contested again, the blustery conditions not deterring too many. Mick Heath played a blinder to win the biscuit coming into the clubhouse with a 79/68 on the scorecard. David Fitzgerald was not too far away with 82/71 to claim the runners up prize as his handicap continues to decrease rapidly. Extra ball went to Matthew Hind who had a 74/73, by far the best off the stick but when you have a handicap of one, it makes it tough. Ross Powell took out the second tier with 90/75 in a nail biter, sneaking in by a solitary stroke. It could have been a lot more conclusive if it weren't for the three putts on one scrape when he was only gimme distance for birdie. I am told swearing was kept to a minimum. Peter Couper was second best on the day with a 100/76 and had a bad luck story of his own. His drive on the fourteenth landed in the forest just shy of the dogleg but he could see a gap. His next three shots all hit trees and he was losing ground with the ball landing behind him each time. He finished the hole with a ten, affectionately known as a 'Moose.' Butler Builders Longest Drive was won by Darrell Stratford on hole twelve; J.J. Trezise & Sons nearest the pin (NTP) was won by Matthew Hind on hole four; Bawdens Rural Supplies NTP was won by Paul Neindorf on hole eleven; and Peter Couper won the Pothole Puzzler NTP after three shots on hole eighteen. Kym Dorward had a terrible start to the day with his first two hits sailing straight into the pond and out of bounds. To make matters worse another shot landed in a tree. "How do I play that" he exclaimed "with a degree of caution" replied Mick Heath. Andrew Higgins had a near miss on the ninth when his fiercely struck shot hit the water tank and hurtled back towards him at some velocity, reflexes his saving grace. Peter Couper was seen zig zagging across a fairway as he retraced his steps looking for missing putter. He was seen moments later sheepishly holding his missing wand, turns out he was sitting on it all along. Next week is the second round of the Tumby Takeaway Trophy which is a par event. The ladies will be playing a stableford event.

Tumby Bay golfers battle it out for Butler Builders Trophy and Dunstone Cup