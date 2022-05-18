news, local-news,

Port Lincoln rate payers are set for a 4.19 per cent increase this year if the city council's draft budget is adopted - a less that CPI rise. The draft budget had a total rate revenue increase of around 4.4 per cent. The figures were part of draft financial and budget plans tabled at the Port Lincoln City Council meeting on May 16. Councillors reviewed and endorsed the Draft Annual Business Plan 2022/23, Draft Annual Budget for the year ended June 30, 2023, and the Draft Long Term Financial Plan 2023-2032 Financial Summary. They will now go out for community and stakeholder consultation. Council chief executive Matthew Morgan said budget workshops in the past four months had factored in increasing costs across the board. He said work had also been done around new operational initiatives that were part of the council's 10 year strategic plan. Mr Morgan said council had also needed to incorporate some mandatory costs, citing the upcoming council election which could cost between $75 000 and $80 000 as an example. "There is some non negotiable costs that have to come in this year," he said. "I think talking ball park figures, it is good to see that even though we managed to come under CPI ... we have managed to bring the total rate revenue increase in around 4.4 per cent, impact on average rate payers is around 4.19 per cent. "Our costs do not all go up just by CPI - some of the costs are divided by 100 per cent in the past year as we are seeing with some of the contracts. "To bring it in on budget with a less than CPI rate increase I think has been an amazing effort by the elected members through the budget workshop process but also by the council staff." Mr Morgan stressed rate rise amounts would vary depending on different factors, including property values. A depot project and foreshore development were also listed for work as part of outlays around the strategic plan. "We are committing to make some in-roads in certain areas under the strategic direction plan - we have got significant capital investment going on the foreshore but also into the depot project as well as some smaller projects in there," he said. Mr Morgan said council had also planned for 40 trainees to come into the organisation, in addition to two new employees. During question time, Cr Geoff Dodd asked for clarification around the executive's special projects, valued at $20 000. Mr Morgan responded by saying it was not unusual to have a small discretionary fund handled by the chief executive and executive unit for projects that might arise without needing to come back to council. He added there had been discussions while allocating funds for the economic development strategy limitation which initially had $60, 000, mentioning it had been decided that council would reduce the amount for that strategy to $40,000 and move $20,000 across to executive's special projects. "At my discretion within that $20 000 I can move small amounts into other projects or other areas if we need to get assistance or advice on something or we want to escalate the economic development," Mr Morgan said. He said this was similar to council's adoption last year of an elected members discretion refund. Cr Dodd expressed concern around elected members being unable to have a say in how the money would be spent and the lack of specific projects named, stressing the importance of oversight and describing the $20,000 as a "blank cheque." Deputy Mayor Jack Ritchie, standing in for Mayor Brad Flaherty as the chairman, said to Cr Dodd that it was a "relatively small amount of money" in the grand scheme of things, and it provided important flexibility for council. Cr Andrea Broadfoot said she was "happy" to move the annual business plan and that she was appreciative of the considerable work that had gone into comparing Port Lincoln council with other regions. She also, in relation to the point raised by Cr Dodd, said that the move was "practical". "When there are just little bits and pieces that are happening and there is an opportunity to be able to deliver without that having to be an ominous process," she said. Consultation for the Draft Annual Business Plan 2022/23 will commence on Thursday May 19 2022 and conclude on Friday June 10 2022.

