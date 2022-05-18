news, local-news,

Robin and Christine Johnson are organising fundraisers and placing donation tins in businesses throughout the Port Lincoln region, raising funds for a reward to anyone who knows any details about their son's death. Daniel Johnson was found on Ravendale Oval, opposite their home, while suffering a drug overdose. He died that morning in hospital. Mr Johnson believes his son was given a "hotshot",or deliberate overdose, because he had upset Adelaide criminals, owed money and was being pursued by local criminals intent on silencing him. Mr Johnson said he had found it "soul destroying" and "emotionally draining" reliving his son's final days while explaining why he is seeking support. He has been working his way around to various business owners and asking if donation tins could be placed in their premises. The family are working to raise funds for a reward for information leading to convictions, with the reward set at $100,000. "I am overwhelmed emotionally with the support I have received so far - Port Lincoln Mitre 10 was the first to come aboard," Mr Johnson said. "They have placed a donation tin on their counter and have donated all the meat for a fundraising BBQ on Sunday May 22 at Mitre 10 for Daniel's 30th Birthday." Mr Johnson also approached Baker's Delight, who kindly donated bread for the barbecue fundraiser and placed one of the tins in their business as well. Other business who have the tins set up include Shepherds Deli, PL Dive Shop, Eyre Fuels, Dublin Deli (Rishu), Port Lincoln Office Choice and North Shields Service Station. Mr Johnson emphasised how hard it had been to find the courage to approach businesses about the fundraiser. "It worries me a lot as I know my day will end once again saddened and in despair - I am always fearing rejection doing this - I am not a salesman, just a grieving father wanting justice for his son. "It is gaining momentum and it is gaining support." Mr Johnson said he is hoping to have the tins set up in areas as far as Ceduna. "If the police solve it, We are quite happy for the money to be donated to Lifeline, Beyond Blue and Youth Suicide Prevention. "I am not going to stop until I have seen everybody in this town - I used to have night times where I would just lay there and think about Daniel and it is debilitating - but I draw strength upon the generosity of the people that are supporting us. "At least at night time now I can see the good things happening and I do not think the world is so bad because these good people are coming out and supporting." Mr Johnson said they had buried their son in Whyalla, running another gofundme in the lead up to his burial to help pay for his funeral, which was $15 000. "All his friends helped and came out and put a couple of thousand in - we got him the best you could get him, exactly like his grandfather's - his grandparents are buried there so we managed to get him in the same row."

OUR PEOPLE Raising funds to find the truth about what happened to Daniel Johnson