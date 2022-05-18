news, local-news,

Cummins playing at home, lost 8 rubbers 33 games to Yeelanna 16 rubbers 57 games. Yeelanna won the first singles round 7-22 to Cummins 1-8, then also won the first doubles round 3-9 to 1-4. The second singles round was a much closer result with Yeelanna winning 5-17 to 3-11. In the final tiered doubles round, Cummins turned the tables and won 3-10 to Yeelanna 1-9. Best for Cummins was Lester Barnes with a clean sweep of 4 wins, while for Yeelanna, Luke McLachlan and Tony Sparks won all 4. Kerry McCallum went down to Tony Sparks in a tight match, losing 11-3, 8-11, 11-8, 7-11, 12-14. In the tiered doubles, Lester Barnes and Terry Sampson combined for Cummins to defeat Matthew McLachlan and Peter Forrest 5-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-7, 11-8. Cummins' team members, Vince Diment and Matt Vanlaggem defeated Sally Kunze and Bob Gibbes 6-11, 14-12, 6-11, 11-6, 12-10. Karkoo travelled to Tumby Bay to win 26 rubbers 83 to Tumby Bay 4 rubbers 22. Karkoo had a clean sweep of the first round singles and doubles, then won the second singles round 8-26 to 2-9, with the last tiered round doubles the closest of the night, Tumby going down 2-6 to Karkoo 3-12. Best for Tumby Bay was Richard Hennell with 2 wins, while for Karkoo, Rod Pearson, Leon Hurrell, Cheryl King, Linnea Mead and Kate Murnane won all 4 of their matches. The night started with a cracker of a match between top players, Richard Hennell for Tumby Bay and Darren Atkins for Karkoo. Atkins lost the first 2 games but clawed his way back to win 9-11, 7-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-9. Malvern Telfer won 10-12, 13-11, 11-7, 5-11, 11-4 for Tumby Bay over Heather Pope playing for Karkoo. Yallunda Flat had the bye

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.smith/83f05182-127e-497f-b3ac-18e3172ae9ae.jpg/r2_94_1006_661_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Great Flinders Table Tennis teams clash