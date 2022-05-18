news, local-news,

A variety of fish were biting along different areas of the region - discover what was biting and where in mid-May. West Coast Salmon have been hit and miss from the surf beaches this week. Some anglers have reported seeing and catching only small salmon and others have had good success on fish between 2.5 and 4Kg. Best beaches have been Talia and Locks Well with salted pilchards or metal lures. Elliston jetty and the surrounding bay continues its good run of big squid, Garfish, Tommies and Snook. Boaties fishing in the bays at Elliston, Venus, Streaky and elsewhere have reported good numbers of King George Whiting, Garfish, Squid, Tommies and plenty of Flathead. Coffin Bay Heading offshore continues to be well worth the effort and cost when the weather is good. Big Nannygai, Blue Morwong, School and Gummy Sharks, Bronze Whalers, Kingfish and Samsonfish have all been reported around most reefs. Jigging or drifting baits around the 4 Hummocks, Reef Head, Greenly, etc. have all proven effective. Salmon on the surf beaches have been caught at Gunyah on metal lures and salted pilchards. The best spot seems to be right where the track hits the beach. Inside the bay the fishing has been excellent. Salmon trout, big Garfish, Gummy sharks, King George Whiting to 35cm and lots of Flathead have been caught. Wading the sandflats throwing 5" Bait Junkies, Vibes, Zerek prawns or Powerbait grubs has been very effective for Flathead. Flathead between 35 and 77cm have been caught in big numbers by some anglers. Most of the bigger fish are being released to help the breeding population maintain the good numbers of fish. Farm Beach also has plenty to offer at the moment. King George Whiting to 40cm in the deeper water, big numbers of Squid, big Garfish, Snook, Gummy Sharks, Bronze Whalers and Flathead are among the species being landed by boaties. For the King George Whiting, Goolwa cockles or fresh squid have been the gun baits. Port Lincoln Flathead have been one of the most popular species targeted over the last few weeks. Fish to 65cm have been landed and some anglers casting soft plastics around the sand flats and beaches have landed up to 20 fish in a day. The average size is around 40cm, with plenty of 50 pluses being reported. 5" Bait Junkies and 140mm Squidgy Wrigglers have been very effective. Best areas have been the inside beaches of the national park and North Shields, but most beaches are holding plenty of fish at the moment. King George Whiting have been caught landbased at Horse Rock and Tulka between 35 & 40cm, and along the north shore. Boaties have had good success on Whiting to 44cm at Thistle Island, Taylors lumps, the Monument, Proper Bay and around the North Shore. Goolwa Cockles, Squid or local prawns have been popular. Garfish, Snook and Big Squid have been landed at Billy Lights, Snooks Landing, the town jetty and Wharf. There are also big numbers of Tommies hanging out around the Wharf area. Tumby Bay The Tumby Jetty has been producing some really big Squid and Mullet around the high tide. Small solid black jigs have been effective for the squid. Out at the Group, King George Whiting have been caught in good numbers in most areas, but some moves have been necessary to get a bag limit. Whiting to 48cm have been reported on fresh squid or spencer gulf prawns. Flathead, Garfish, Squid and Tommies have been reported along Ski Beach and around the Island. Cowell The crabs have started to slow down, but the Yellowfin Whiting continue to be caught in good numbers.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.smith/1d922890-da83-4570-a5f0-cba71ea8372a.jpg/r0_3_280_161_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg