Original founders of the Port Lincoln Long Lunch the Zonta Club of Port Lincoln will be a big part of the event this year. The club stated it was "thrilled" to be a part the Long Lunch year, with Zonta having volunteers from the organisation based at every venue. The event will be held across the nine venues participating this year, all offering a selection of delicious small (entrée) size dishes as well as local and South Australian wine and beer - the Boston Hotel has joined the list as a new participant. The Port Lincoln Long lunch is a collaboration of hospitality venues in Port Lincoln, giving the community the chance to experience local produce, wine, beer and local musicians in a single day event. The Port Lincoln Long Lunch began in 1998 and it was initiated by the Zonta Club of Port Lincoln to celebrate the "abundance" of local produce as well as the talented chefs and musicians. The Long Lunch has evolved over the years to the point where it is being run completely by the venues involved. The committee has arranged a number of buses to take people from venue to venue, assisting the crowd to travel safely to each venue. Zonta Club of Port Lincoln will continue the tradition this year through celebrating the diverse array of delicious food and wines the region has to offer while raising awareness of the Zonta Club of Port Lincoln and the work Zonta undergoes to support the community. Raffles, lucky squares, mystery prize envelopes and yellow bears along with bus passes will be available at venues, with proceeds going back to the Zonta Club, as funds raised will be allocated to local projects that help to support the health and wellbeing of women and girls. The Zonta Club stated it is grateful for the community's support, wishing everyone a happy Long Lunch. The Zonta Club of Port Lincoln meets every 4thTuesday at 6.30pm at the Grand Tasman Hotel meeting room. Dinner meetings include guest speakers and the opportunity to join in service and advocacy projects that help support women and their families locally and globally. Men and women are welcome to participate. President Rosii Pedler invites you along and to get in touch for more information - find us on Facebook or by email zontaportlincoln@gmail. Long Lunch organiser Chris Bunder from Del Giorno's said the event is a fantastic day to put on every year for patrons. "It is a great day...we are just going to have our long lunch menu which is out - it is on the website it is on our brochures and you can see it everywhere. "We will also have a few featured wines and just have a good time." Mr Bunder said everything on his Long Lunch menu is brand new to the list. "It gives our chefs a chance to be a bit creative and get a different dish on the menu - it is all very different. "We have got a lobster dish, we have got the chicken dish and some king prawns - we are looking forward to it." Mr Bunder said the event sees a number of people travel to Port Lincoln from country towns across the Eyre Peninsula as well as welcoming people from areas closer to Adelaide. "It is on the social calendar these days so everyone looks forward to that last Sunday in May to let the hair down." Mr Bunder said he will be looking forward to welcoming and having a chat with everyone who comes in. "Every venue has got its own COVID-19 plans all up and running so you just have to be mindful of that." Mr Bunder said the event will follow the same format as previous years, stressing people will not have to worry about travelling to each venue throughout the day if they buy a bus pass. "You can get on and off that bus all day for five hours so people can leave their cars at home...you can hop on and hop off whenever you like and finish off the day nice and safe." Mr Bunder said he was pleased to have Zonta involved as a "worthy cause." "We always have a charity on board every year and the Zonta ladies have come on board this year...it is fantastic to have them back on board this year and as our chosen charity."

Raising funds for Port Lincoln Zonta during 2022 Long Lunch