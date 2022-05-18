news, local-news,

Redevelopment of the foreshore, the Whait Reserve reactivation roject and ArtEyrea renovation are some of major projects in the Port Lincoln Council's draft budget. The City of Port Lincoln endorsed its draft budget plan for the coming financial year for community consultation at the monthly meeting on Monday, May 16. Port Lincoln City Council Deputy Mayor Jack Ritchie said there was a range of new initiatives and projects that were set to commence in the next financial year, including masterplans for Murray's Point, Centenary Oval and Ravendale Sports Complex. "Particularly exciting is the refurbishment of the manse building on the corner of Adelaide Place and Hallett Place, which was announced in recent weeks, to house Uni Hub Spencer Gulf who will operate a regional university centre here in Port Lincoln, which is a big win for our broader community," he said. "This provides local university options for students, with course options spanning several different universities." Cr Ritchie said the council was also investing in community asset renewals, with $800,000 allocated to road reseals, $760,000 for stormwater projects, $450,000 towards footpaths and the replacement of methane flares at the Resource Recovery Centre estimated to cost $450,000. "Community facilities such as the Nautilus Arts Centre and Port Lincoln Library will also see asset renewals, with the Library replacing their suite of four public access computers and two self-serve kiosks," Cr Ritchie said. "The local community around Nelson Square will be involved in finalising $250,000 of enhancements at the much loved, but tired reserve and there will also be $150,000 allocated to create the dog park, that many have been asking for several years." Chief Executive Officer Matthew Morgan said the team had been "working hard" to balance the plan and commit to delivery of projects and initiatives while containing rate increases below CPI. "Rate revenue is projected to increase by 4.4% in general terms, with the average impact on ratepayers being around 4.12%, which is well below CPI at the moment," Mr Morgan said. "The team has worked incredibly hard to deliver this projected result which still enables us to look at growth, renewal of assets and continue with further planning for the future of our community." Mr Morgan said there would be a focus organisationally this coming year on systems improvement, aiming to make sure council possesses the tools required to modernise its approach, working to improve the way the organisation does business and improving the provision of services to the community. "Over the course of the coming year, we will provide four new traineeships which will provide opportunities for either school leavers or mature age trainees to come and work with Council while working towards a qualification." "Strategic planning will commence on a major works depot upgrade, which will see the relocation of several staff from the Tasman Terrace offices to the current depot site and the upgrade of facilities to be compliant and functional, which addresses risk considerations at the site." Mr Morgan explained council had allocated $2.35 million for this project based on high level cost estimates, with the project resulting in savings of approximately $80,000 per annum in lease payments, once complete.. The Draft Annual Business Plan and Budget 2022/2023 is available via yoursay.portlincoln.sa.gov.au and the consultation period is from 19 May 2022 to June 10 2022, 9am.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.smith/bf7c1335-a734-4d47-ae62-c708ea132b59.jpg/r1_58_1134_698_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Port Lincoln City Council work to take balanced approach in plans