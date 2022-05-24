Flinders Highway upgrades mean road closures, detours for 12 weeks

news, local-news,

Flinders Highway upgrades are set to cause disruptions to local traffic, with a section of the road to be closed for 12 weeks and detours in place. Lower Eyre Peninsula Mayor Jo-Anne Quigley said that "better pricing" meant that closing the road was best option rather than reduced speed limits for nearly double that time. Detours via the Lincoln Highway and New West Road will be in places after the works start on Wednesday, May 25. The second stage of work, expected to start in early August, would involve traffic control lights. "We are closing a section of the road for approximately 12 weeks for this first stage of this upgrade - the reason why we chose to go this way is that it was better pricing," she said. "We are trying to get best value for money for rate payers to make sure rate payer money goes as far as it can - it also meant the timeline of the works was decreased." Cr Quigley explained that rather than having the "inconvenience" of slower road limits or over half the road closed for up to 20 weeks, council's plans would allow the work to be carried out in the 12 weeks. "That seemed to be a better economy of scale for the residents in that area," she said. The mayor said that there is unlikely to be any speed limit changes along the highway once the work was completed She said that it was an 80km road now and there was "no reason to believe we would need to change it". "I think people utilising that road the most would be happy with that 80km," Cr Quigley said. The $2 million project has been co-funded by the State Government's Local Government Infrastructure Partnership Grant Program and the District Council of Lower Eyre Peninsula. Council has asked residents to be patient during the construction works and apologised in advance for any inconvenience. The project is comprised of two stages, the first involved work to Flinders Highway east of the Pound Lane/Chapman Road intersection up to 100m west of the Cockatoo Road intersection. The second stage involved the realignment of the Pound Lane/Chapman Road intersection, continuing west on Flinders Highway to 220m west of the Wine Shanty Road intersection, including the realignment of the Wine Shanty Road Intersection. Both stages are expected to take about 22 weeks to complete. The upgrades were designed to ensure "improved" road surfaces and the realignment of three main intersections, as a result "increasing" road safety and "enjoyment" for all user, council said. Cr Quigley said the Flinders Highway upgrade had been a "priority" for council. She said the first stages of the project in 2016 involved work from Winter Hill Drive through to 100m North of Cockatoo Road. "That was 3.2km and that was finished around 2016 ... initially the money we had for that we thought would go as far as this next stage down to the Pound Lane, Champman Road Intersection," Cr Quigley said. "Unfortunately everything went up and it just did not work different design techniques ... money we had we went as far as we could." She explained that it has taken council almost eight years to lock in joint funding for the next stage. "Whilst we understand it has taken longer than we would have hoped, it is a great outcome that we were able to get this money...the next bit is about 2.5km - as you can see $2 million does not go very far," she said. "It is a lot of money to upgrade these roads hence why we need to wait until we can find a funding partner through either the state or federal government to be able to get these roads done." Cr Quigley said the upgrades would benefit ratepayers living in areas near the highway and farmers transporting grain who travelled regularly into the city. She said that it was important that the "feeder" roads into the city were "of a good standard". Cr Quigley said anybody with concerns should contact council. For further information call 8676 0400.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.smith/e2162b0b-0692-4421-80a6-ae4c9c4f9423.JPG/r3_400_5998_3787_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Flinders Highway upgrades mean road closures, detours for 12 weeks