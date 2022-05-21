news, local-news,

Rowan Ramsey believes the government has been successful with the work done in regional and rural communities in the past three years having shared an understanding of the community's wants and needs. Mr Ramsey, who is standing for a fifth term in the seat of Grey, spoke about the feedback he had received from communities in the past three years. "I have been through a few of them now there is almost a record number of people I think running against me and you do not know where preferences are going to spray...I felt like the support that is going round to the pre polling stations and out on the street there have been a lot of well wishes," he said. Our election night coverage: "I know there is a bit of friction around but I can tell you in the past three years, I have never had anyone come up to me in the COVID-19 pandemic and say I wish Bill Shorten was running the show ... people have been saying Scott Morrison has done a good job." Mr Ramsey said there had been a "ground swell" of support for the "competent management" through what the MP described as one of the "toughest" times Australia had faced since World War Two in reference to the global pandemic. Mr Ramsey reflected on the billion dollars the Federal Government had committed to improving local roads. "I was talking to someone from Ceduna the other day - she said that road right through to Port Augusta there is unbelievable - it is so wide, it is safe, it is flattened out and we are doing the same in so many places." Mr Ramsey said he was pleased to see the Joy Baulch Bridge open recently. "That was a big celebration for Port Augusta - I cannot tell you the number of people over the years who have said 'oh that will never happen.' "It takes time, we got there, we got there with Port Wakefield - we are doing dual lanes on the Port Augusta highway, the Todd, the Flinders, the Eyre - they have all had significant work." Mr Ramsey added he was glad to see local councils in Grey receive record funding. "They are really thankful...and only a couple of weeks ago we announced to get a Uni Hub down here in Port Lincoln - we are going to get another one up in Roxby Downs." "We live in the country - the other team, none of them live in the country and that is why we understand it. "That is why we invest back into the country."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.smith/8d818258-7a2c-464c-9fc5-b5709d1bea64.JPG/r3_613_5998_4000_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

FEDERAL ELECTION Current Federal member for Grey Rowan Ramsey on sharing an understanding with regional and rural communities Lachlan Smith