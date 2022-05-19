news, local-news,

Port Lincoln Country Fire Service has key messages to pass onto the community coming into the colder months. Port Lincoln brigade volunteer and CFS region 6 Community Engagement Officer Kylie Kleinig said the CFS respond as a support agency, to Lincoln (MFS) Metropolitan Fire Service to structure fires. "As the colder months are upon us it is an important message to home owners with open fires places, combustion heaters and chimneys to regularly make the following checks." These checks include: "People can visit the CFS and MFS website to learn more if they are unsure on what to do or they can certainly give both agencies a call and we can guide them in the right direction." Ms Kleinig said the CFS and MFS work closely together, responding to incidents around the CBD of Port Lincoln, serving as each others back up when incidents occur. "The CFS is primarily rural response - we will respond with MFS if required." Ms Kleinig said the cooler months provide a good chance for property owners to begin preparing their properties for the next fire season, which is predicted to begin November 1. "We do like the property owners to be prepared early so if in the event of a bushfire they are not caught off guard having measures in place to protect themselves, their family and their properties - the CFS website can give them all the information that they need - checklists, bushfire survival guides and how to complete their five minute bushfire plan." Ms Kleinig said major incidents that occur within the community have attracted new volunteers who want to help to make a difference. "We are recruiting all the time...if they are wanting to volunteer with a local brigade, they can give region 6 headquarters a call and we can direct them to their local brigade. "When new volunteers join - we provide them with all the training they need, with opportunities to expand their training onto other specialised fields." Ms Kleinig said recruits will undertake a basic fire fighting course, providing the skills and knowledge to respond with their chosen brigade. "From there, they have endless opportunities to specialise in other areas of fire fighting, example, breathing apparatus training which gives them the opportunity to attend structure fires and vehicle accidents." Ms Kleinig said the organisation experiences an increased number of response to structure fires and road crash incidents in the cooler months. "That is what we generally respond to throughout the winter months. As we lead into the fire season it is more of the rural scrub fires, grass fires, bushfire sort of scenarios." Ms Kleinig emphasised the importance of driving to the road conditions, paying attention on the road and other drivers, as well as adhering to the speed limits through winter. She added the recent bushfire season had been relatively quiet locally, however, crews had been busy responding on deployments interstate. "CFS supported the SES with supplying personnel to New South Wales and Queensland with the flooding - once again we work with the SES as well in regard." Ms Kleinig mentioned the new Australian fire danger rating system set to come to fruition in September this year. "It is nation wide messaging to provide the public with information on fire danger prediction and communication for public safety and to reduce the impacts of bushfires on our communities - we are working towards consistency with that messaging for all communities in their preparedness for their properties - what to watch out for, what to look for and when to act, whether they are going to stay and defend or whether they are going to leave their properties." Ms Kleinig said the CFS are holding regular workshops around fire prevention. "Prevention is key - it is for the community's safety, it is to build resilience in our communities - the workshops that we provide will tailor what the community needs. "If it is a Firey Women's workshop, Bushfire Ready or Community Fire Safe - whatever the community needs we will reach out to support them by providing the information and the tools they need to build confidence and resilience in a bushfire situation." Ms Kleinig made a special mention to the volunteers and their families "If it was not for our volunteers and the families behind our volunteers, the CFS could not provide the service we do - it is their tireless effort, their sacrifice and their commitment on and off the fire ground . "When the pagers go and the volunteers leave their home, it is their families that have to take carry on - we thank them all."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.smith/01ef5656-4a56-4daa-99ee-6740173d99ca.JPG/r3_613_5998_4000_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Port Lincoln Country Fire Service has key messages to the community for the colder months Lachlan Smith