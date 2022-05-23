news, local-news,

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Port Lincoln centre's volunteers fufil a variety of roles at the premises. RSPCA Port Lincoln Animal Care manager Isabel Thorne said the centre is looking for more volunteers to help out with the animal care section. - Last week we celebrated National Volunteer Week, a week where we recognised our amazing team of volunteers. "That involves looking after all the cats and kittens dogs and puppies that come into care into the centre - we also have our admin side - helping out with the phones, data base entry, all the paper work that goes on behind the scenes." Ms Thorne said the centre is always looking for volunteers to undertake its bus runs "We transfer food, litter, equipment and also animals - our van is air conditioned to ensure any animal transport is comfortable as the welfare of our animal's in care is always our top priority. "On occasion we also require volunteers to make trips to Streaky Bay and Ceduna for animal transfer but this is only on a need by need basis." Ms Thorne said volunteers are also involved in helping with events to fundraise for the RSPCA. She then went onto to outline what the centre's Foster care programs entail. "We are always looking for foster carers where they look after our animals until a time when they are ready for adoption - we provide our foster carers with everything they need including food, bedding, litter, bowls, toys - we cover all of their bedding expenses as well - we cover the veterinary expenses of our animal's in care. "We have emergency contacts for our foster carers to get in touch with for additional advice about the animal's that they are caring for and if any out of hours emergencies occur." Ms Thorne emphasised signing up for the volunteering program is a simple process, as those interested can take the first steps by visiting the RSPCA SA website and filling in a volunteer submission form which also involves introduction training. "We then have an induction at our centre, we give them a tour of the centre and we have got a power point we go through about the different areas that they can help out with...a lot of the training is on the job." People follow a similar process in signing up for the foster care program, including a list of requirements carers must meet to take an animals in. "Making sure that they have cats and kittens inside only, secure yards for puppies and dogs ectra." Ms Thorne outlined the routine the team of volunteers follow in the morning when they arrive at the centre, working through daily tasks throughout the routine until around midday. "The animals are always our first priority - everybody is cleaned, fed, walked and provided with enrichment...through that time we are also help the public taking other animals into care." The centre is also open to taking in animals throughout the morning as well, with the centre processing any strays or surrenders as they arrive. "Any animal that comes into our care does require accompanying paperwork." Ms Thorne explained how the main goal the centre has with the foster care program is keeping the animals in the centre for as short time as possible before moving them onto a new home with owners, resulting in a significant benefit to their welfare and to their health. "The foster care program is only for our animals in care that are not ready for adoption yet - it is their temporary and loving home until they are ready to be adopted. Ms Thorne said the busiest periods the centre experiences are during kitten season, with the need for volunteers in that space increasing. "Usually it is just like a kitten that requires time to reach a certain age where it is safe for it to be disexed and microchipped then re-homed from there." "Kittens requiring foster is the most common example, we also foster cats and dogs that require socialisation and further training prior to adoption." Ms Thorne explained once the animals are ready for adoption, they are able to be brought into the centre where the public can come in meet with them to see if there is one available that is a right fit for their family before working through the adoption process. "Once ready for adoption, the animals that have been in a foster care family return to the centre in search of their forever home." She commended the centre's "amazing" team of volunteers. "There is no way we would be able to achieve what we can or be able to care for the number of animals that we do - they play such a pivotal part and are super crucial in the charity." "I have no words to describe how incredible our team is in Port Lincoln - we are very lucky and the Port Lincoln community is really supportive." Ms Thorne welcomes people to come into the centre during the opening hours to ask any questions about the centre. "Always happy to take any time and run them through how the process works - or using the RSPCA SA website as an online resource is really good as well.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals volunteers fulfilling a variety of roles Lachlan Smith