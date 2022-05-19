sport, local-sport,

The 2022 Southern Eyre Hunt Club season started at the beginning of the month with the Opening hunt held at Winndie, the property of Greg and Robyne Packer of Wanilla. 21 riders presented and took part in the day on Saturday May 7, with many car followers and spectators watching on. Cleve patron and a Life and Field of Fame member, Alex Horne opened the hunt, sharing wisdom and encouragement to the field, wishing the entire club well for the busy season ahead. We were blessed with a surprise visit from Maxine Cooper, who presented Alison Turnbull with her Master's Badge and Emma Doudle with her Deputy Master badge, before the day got underway. The first half of the run was met with a couple of kangaroos, who were not sure what to make of a large number of horses thundering through the trees towards them - everyone sat in their saddles well and the roo's disappeared to another corner of the property. Among the riders was new members, Kylie Fitzgerald and Anne Sevens who had smiles on their faces nearly all day and also Amelia Greenfield, who had travelled all the way from Quorn with her mum and partner to join the club and bring out her mount Luna for some experience on the hunt field - all of whom had an exceptional day. With such a large field, stirrup cup was welcomed and refreshments consumed before the second half of the day was underway. Everyone took on jumps, both man made and some of the larger natural logs with few refusals. This Sunday May 15 saw riders gather up at Cleve at Morley the Property of Alex and Coralie Horne. The hunters were met with windy conditions and unfortunately not as green as down at the last hunt, so wind and dust played a big factor in the day, but the Master kept them all on their toes. A fox was silly enough to cross their path at one point, and so the hunters set to chase him at a gallop, but as usual, he gave them the slip and continued on his way, but not before the horses had enjoyed a good bit of cross country at a fast pace with only one graceful dismount tallied for the entire day - the rest of the day was smooth sailing. The club is looking forward to the June Long Weekend, where it will host the State Hunt up at Cummins. Approximately 70 horses, with their riders and spectators from all over the state will be camping and join in the official SCHA Combined Hunt at the property, Marble View, on the Sunday across the Koppio Hills. In the meantime, next week's hunt will also be at Marble View on Sunday May 22 and start at 12 noon for those that would like to give the course a trail in preparation for the state hunt. For more information, please contact Sheree on 0429 823 905 or check out the hunt club's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/SouthernEyreHuntClubInc Tally Ho.

Southern Eyre Hunt Club begin season in style this month