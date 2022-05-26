Discover what's on around the EP

news, local-news,

SWEEP THE FLOOR Saturday Dance Saturday, May 28, Anglican Parish Hall, Pt Lincoln, from 7.30pm, BYO thermos and supper, all welcome. GREAT SUPPORT EP Parkinsons Support Group Tuesday, May 31, Tasman Hotel, 10.30am, inviting all who live with a tremor - a representative from Stedi-Two will be there to demonstrate the glove, contact Tash 0438 269 502 MUSIC, STORIES Mainly Music pre-schooler program Tuesday, May 31, Port Lincoln Salvation Army, 5 Marine Avenue, 10am-11.30am, cost $3 session, every Tuesday of school term, for babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers and their parents to enjoy music, stories, activities. For information - https://www.mainlymusic.org/new-to-mainly-music TIME FOR FUN Scouts Come 'n' Try Monday May 30 & June 6, 59 Matthew Place, Pt Lincoln, 4.30pm-6pm, free activities, kids and adults alike, if you are interested in camping, hiking, science, craft and more, for more information phone 0431 838 003 or email gl.ptlincoln@sa.scouts.com.au MORNING OUTING Pt Lincoln Ladies Probus Tuesday, May 31, Men's Shed, behind Unity Hill Uniting Church, 63 New West Rd, 9.30am for morning tea at 10am, bring a small plate of morning tea and a cup. TURN THE PAGE Adult Afternoon Book Club Thursday, June 2, Cummins Library, 2.30pm-4.30pm; share your latest reads and recommendations, check out the new release books, afternoon tea supplied, for information phone 8676 2476. GOOD READ Book Club at Tumby Bay Tuesday, June 14, Tumby Bay Library, 28 West Tce, 7pm-8pm, For more information 8688 2471 or tumby.bay@plain.sa.gov.au LEARN TO SEW Healing Hearts workshop Sunday, June 19, Kallinyalla Garden Centre, 10 Shaen St, Pt Lincoln, 1.30pm, suitable for all ages, in a garden setting relax, chat and sew small hearts and learn about 1000 Hearts Project from host Michelle Casserley. MARKET FAIR Pt Lincoln Community Market Sunday, June 19, Nautilus Theater, 66 Tasman Terrace, 9am-2pm, great variety of stalls, arts, crafts and much more, new stall holders welcome. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/lincolnfamilymarket/ SET TO EXPLORE Lower Eyre Coastcare activity Monday, June 27 meet at Coffin Bay boat ramp barbecue area, 8.30am-10.30am; association holds monthly activities to explore the coast, visitors welcome. Information call Kerryn 0498 387 961 or check https://www.facebook.com/lepcoastcare EVENT LISTING WHAT'S ON If you want to list an event send to lachlan.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au before 12pm Friday before publication.

Discover what's on around our region