  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Local News

Discover what's on around our region

Local News
Discover what's on around the EP

SWEEP THE FLOOR

Saturday Dance

Saturday, May 28, Anglican Parish Hall, Pt Lincoln, from 7.30pm, BYO thermos and supper, all welcome.

GREAT SUPPORT

EP Parkinsons Support Group

Tuesday, May 31, Tasman Hotel, 10.30am, inviting all who live with a tremor - a representative from Stedi-Two will be there to demonstrate the glove, contact Tash 0438 269 502

MUSIC, STORIES

Mainly Music pre-schooler program

Tuesday, May 31, Port Lincoln Salvation Army, 5 Marine Avenue, 10am-11.30am, cost $3 session, every Tuesday of school term, for babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers and their parents to enjoy music, stories, activities. For information - https://www.mainlymusic.org/new-to-mainly-music

TIME FOR FUN

Scouts Come 'n' Try

Monday May 30 & June 6, 59 Matthew Place, Pt Lincoln, 4.30pm-6pm, free activities, kids and adults alike, if you are interested in camping, hiking, science, craft and more, for more information phone 0431 838 003 or email gl.ptlincoln@sa.scouts.com.au

MORNING OUTING

Pt Lincoln Ladies Probus

Tuesday, May 31, Men's Shed, behind Unity Hill Uniting Church, 63 New West Rd, 9.30am for morning tea at 10am, bring a small plate of morning tea and a cup.

TURN THE PAGE

Adult Afternoon Book Club

Thursday, June 2, Cummins Library, 2.30pm-4.30pm; share your latest reads and recommendations, check out the new release books, afternoon tea supplied, for information phone 8676 2476.

GOOD READ

Book Club at Tumby Bay

Tuesday, June 14, Tumby Bay Library, 28 West Tce, 7pm-8pm, For more information 8688 2471 or tumby.bay@plain.sa.gov.au

LEARN TO SEW

Healing Hearts workshop

Sunday, June 19, Kallinyalla Garden Centre, 10 Shaen St, Pt Lincoln, 1.30pm, suitable for all ages, in a garden setting relax, chat and sew small hearts and learn about 1000 Hearts Project from host Michelle Casserley.

MARKET FAIR

Pt Lincoln Community Market

Sunday, June 19, Nautilus Theater, 66 Tasman Terrace, 9am-2pm, great variety of stalls, arts, crafts and much more, new stall holders welcome. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/lincolnfamilymarket/

SET TO EXPLORE

Lower Eyre Coastcare activity

Monday, June 27 meet at Coffin Bay boat ramp barbecue area, 8.30am-10.30am; association holds monthly activities to explore the coast, visitors welcome. Information call Kerryn 0498 387 961 or check https://www.facebook.com/lepcoastcare

EVENT LISTING

WHAT'S ON

If you want to list an event send to lachlan.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au before 12pm Friday before publication.