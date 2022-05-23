news, local-news,

Doreen Fair is passionate about annual Biggest Morning Teas to raise money for the Cancer Council for reasons close to her heart. Ms Fair has hosted two events this year, one in Tumby Bay in between The Love To Dance group sessions, held each Tuesday morning at the RSL from 10am, with items for the morning tea being provided by Tumby Bay Bakery. The other was held in the Louth Bay Community Golf Club, including a lovely morning tea and a trivia trade table. Ms Fair worked in Aged Care as a Diversional Therapist before retiring, and she has been registered with Cancer Council as a host for over a decade, holding several events for an extremely important cause. She has been directly impacted by cancer having lost her sister to cancer within 6 weeks of her diagnosis, which was a shock to her family. Ms Fair said that in hosting two morning teas, the Cancer Council organisation provided her with helpful online tools, enabling the communities to share the fundraising page on social media, working to help raise funds - Ms Fair described this as a great link to share with family, friends and the wider community. "I raised over $835 - I am very happy," Ms Fair said. "A big thank you to all that made this possible - almost 150,000 Australian are diagnosed with cancer each year, meaning there are many families who need practical information and support and trained volunteers." Ms Fair emphasised these services continue to be made possible through fundraisers and people signing up to host the Biggest Morning Tea each year for Cancer Council. "I would like to thank Cancer Council - when you become a host, there is a lot of support on how to run a event with plenty of ideas - games, trivia etc which creates many successful events and support by email and phone calls. "Ongoing cancer research means constant improvements are being made, which is why fundraising is so incredibly important - a big shout out and support from our local Businesses and Louth Bay Community for there Support." Ms Fair Presented a prize to Janis Beil who won an item donated by Beer Garden Brewing. The following sponsors kindly donated to the cause, helping Ms Fair and the community raise funds: Port Lincoln Hotel, Spot On Fishing, Bunnings, Beer Garden Brewing, Boston Bay Wines, Terry White Pharmacy, Priceline Pharmacy, Port lincoln Cellars and Donations from the locals.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.smith/5783a1bf-71dd-4b76-9dec-3d51285a0c4d.JPG/r10_0_4022_2267_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Doreen Fair organises Biggest Morning Teas around the region