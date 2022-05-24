sport, local-sport,

Marble Range defeated Mallee Park on the weekend at Wangary Oval in a close match. The Magpies got off to a good start and were extremely accurate in front of goals, kicking five by the end of the quarter, with the Peckers slotting two major scores and two points. The Magpies were much less accurate in front of goal in the second, kicking five points and one major score for the term, with the Peckers only kicking one for the quarter and two behinds. Third quarter saw Marble Range kick three more goals, with the Peckers slotting two by the term's end, the scores 9.7 to 5.6 at the final break. The last quarter saw the Peckers kick four goals with the Magpies slotting two for the term to hold the lead, the final scores 11.9 to 9.7. Best players for Marble Range were Daniel Minney, Jeb Casanova, Jordan Clements, Price Marshall and Tynan Keeley. Keeley finished with five goals next to his name, while Kyle Castley slotted two. The four other goal kickers included Casanova, Minney, Max Bartlett and Josh Slade. Best players for Mallee Park were Matthew Johncock, Jayden Roderick, Steven Benbolt, Daniel Kartinyeri and Ethan Richards. Roderick finished with three goals next to his name, with Cameron Carbine and Hippy Wanganeen finishing with two. Michael Bryant and Tyron Miller Warren also finished with a goal each. Lincoln South defeated Boston in a close tussle at Poole Oval, the Eagles beating the Tigers by 19 points. Boston got the jump on the Eagles early, slotting two goals five to Lincoln's one goal one. Lincoln bounced back in the second although were inaccurate in front of goal, kicking two goals four and keeping Boston to one goal one for the term. The third quarter saw Lincoln slot another two to take the lead, with Boston kicking one goal four for the term, the scores 4.10 to 5.5 at the final break. The last quarter saw the Eagles kick five for the term, keeping Boston to two goals to run away with the game, the final scores 6.13 to 10.8. Best players for Boston were Christian Dorward, Brad Keast, Callum Binder, James Neale and Bodhi Fauser. Tigers goal kickers included Neale, Stephen Rees, Oliver Sellen, Sanjesh Singh and Brad Jacobs. Brodie Drewitt, Camden Madden and Waylon Miller had two goals each for Lincoln South, while Kaydn Bryant, Jarryd Mccormack, Jack Ramsey and Jacob Harvey had a goal each for the Eagles. Wayback and Tasman clashed at Centenary oval, with the Tigers taking the win by 11 points. The first quarter was close, with both teams slotting two goals early in the game, with Tasman trailing by five points by the end of the first. Tasman took back the lead in the second, kicking four goals three to Wayback's three goals for the term, the scores at half time being 5.6 to 6.4. The third quarter was a thriller, with Wayback taking back the lead after slotting four goals two, with Tasman scoring a goal for the quarter. It was a tight finish to end the game, with Tasman's kicking five goals four to finish, with Wayback kicking one goal one in the final quarter, the final scores being 10.9 to 12.8. Jonty Seal, Sam Heinjus, Jack Hegarty, Isaac Grima and Thomas Easson were best on for the Demons - Seal finished with four for the game, while Hegarty, Heinjus, Easson, James Blewit, Riley Hatcher and Ricky Seal finished with a goal each. Best players for the Roosters were Ben Daniels, Dylan Smith, Jackson Tansell, Brent Harris and Tyson Jenner - Daniels finished with four, with Harris, Carl Semmler and Jackson Tansell having two each. Tyson Collins and Billy Haeich finished with one each.

Wayback and Tasman in close tussle