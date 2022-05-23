Election result raises more questions than answers

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

The 2022 federal election has been run and won, but the result arguably raises more questions than it provides answers. What we know is that Labor has ended nine years of Coalition rule and Anthony Albanese is set to be sworn in as Australia's 31st prime minister. We do not yet know whether Labor will be able to govern in its own right, or whether it will need support from the crossbench to form a minority government. With about two-thirds of the vote counted when counting stopped last night, Labor had secured 73 seats - just shy of the 76 needed for a majority. There are still about 10 seats considered too close to call, but many analysts seem to think Labor could eke out the three seats needed to form majority government. But while Labor will form government in some form, it will do so off the back of a desperately low primary vote - about 32 per cent compared to the Coalition's 36 per cent - that indicates a seismic shift in the way Australians vote. With up to 10 independents, including as many as six Teal independents, and potentially three Greens to sit in the lower house, this will be the largest crossbench in Australian political history. Does this represent a permanent change in this country's voting habits, or is it simply a warning that the Coalition and Labor must correct course to re-engage the disillusioned? There is no doubt the success of the Teal independents was a repudiation of the Liberal party's inaction on two key issues - climate change and a federal ICAC, while its unpopularity with women clearly did not help either. How will the Liberal party ever reclaim the seats it lost to climate conscious independents in the inner city electorates of Sydney and Melbourne, while simultaneously appeasing the climate sceptics in the Nationals? It seems an impossible situation for the new Liberal leader - most likely Peter Dutton after Scott Morrison announced he will step down - to negotiate, especially if Barnaby Joyce remains leader of the Nationals. Finally, the great unknown remains what sort of Labor government under Prime Minister Anthony Albanese we will see. Labor ran such a small target campaign that it is not clear what its vision is for the next three years. The small target campaign worked - but barely. Despite the widespread anti-Liberal sentiment across so much of the country, only about 3 per cent of that went Labor's way - and that figure is significantly boosted by the results in Western Australia. Now he is in power, Mr Albanese will need to prove to the nation that he is more than just not Scott Morrison.

Election result raises more questions than answers