Karkoo 17 rubbers 59 games won at home to Yallunda Flat 13 rubbers 52 games in a very tight contest. The first singles round went to Karkoo 6-20 to Yallunda Flat 4-16. Karkoo continued to edge away winning the first doubles round 4-12 to 1.6. Yallunda Flat then took the second round of singles 6-22 to 4-15, but Karkoo were able to steady in the last tiered doubles round to take it 3-12 to 2.8 Best for Karkoo was Darren Atkins with 4 wins, ably supported by Rob McFarlane, Heather Pope, Cheryl King, Kaye Carter and Linnea Mead, all with 3 wins. For Yallunda Flat, best were Tim Roediger and Wade Gray with 3 wins each. Among the close matches was the win by Karkoo captain, Vicki Mundy 9-11, 11-9, 11-2,7-11, 11-4 over her opposition captain, Andrew Cabot. In the second singles round, Rod Pearson of Karkoo won an epic match over Wade Gray 9-11, 11-7, 8-11, 11-7, 14-12. Tony Bellenger of Yallunda Flat won a close match over Linnea Mead 11-9, 5-11, 9-11, 11-7, 11-6. In the tiered doubles, Andrew Cabot and Lisa Fitzgerald of Yallunda Flat took the match 7-11, 7-11, 11-5, 11-8, 11-9 against Vicki Mundy and Malcolm Hancock. Yeelanna continue to dominate their matches, winning 25 rubbers 79 games over Tumby Bay 5 rubbers 21 games. Yeelanna won the first singles round 9-27 to Tumby Bay 1-5, then made a clean sweep of the doubles, winning 5-15 to 0-1. In the second round of singles Tumby Bay were able to take 3-17 to Yeelanna 7-22. The tiered doubles were won by Yeelanna 4-14 to Tumby Bay 1-6. Best for Yeelanna were Alex Jaeger, Luke McLachlan, Geoff McLachlan, Tony Sparks and Moyra McLachlan, all with 4 wins, while Tumby's top player Richard Hennell was their best with 2 wins. Yeelanna's Tony Sparks battled hard to take the singles win over octogenarian, Dennis Peck 6-11, 7-11,11-7, 11-9, 11-7. Geoff McLachlan won the match over Tumby Bay's David Elson 9-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-2, 11-9. In the top tiered double, Tumby Bay's Richard Hennell and David Elson came out on top 11-5, 7-11, 11-7, 8-11, 12-10 over Russell Fordham and Jim Casanova.

Tight contest at Great Flinders Table Tennis between Karkoo and Yallunda