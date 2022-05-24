sport, local-sport,

Imperials and Wanilla went head to head on Saturday in the A1 netball game. Imperials had the first centre pass and a tight defensive zone by Wanilla saw them break the pass and score first in the A1 match on court 1. Wanilla's Keeley in C and East at WD made it difficult for Imperials to penetrate their circle at times and forced turnovers. Harris and McDonald in circle defence for Imperials worked hard and got hand to ball but were unable to take control, often Wanilla's Yancic gaining possession in GS and capitalising, being the main goal scorer for Wanilla. At quarter time Wanilla were 10 to Imperials 8. Both sides kept their teams the same for the second quarter, but Wanilla found another gear. Many passing errors by the Imperials side, provided Wanilla with opportunities to gain turnovers. Bryant in GA provided drive into the Wanilla goal circle and shot a perfect 100% for the quarter. Keeley and Sargent for Imperials, in C worked hard for their respective teams and traded intercepts. Nielsen and Nisbet in GD and GK for Wanilla were tight in their defence and rebounded strongly giving the Imperials goalers of Robinson and Morgan very few scoring opportunities. At half time Wanilla increased their lead to 25 - 14. Imperials bought Rawson into GA for Morgan in the third quarter and the Wanilla side remained unchanged. Siegert in WD for Imperials and Baldesira in WA for Wanilla worked hard for their respective teams, each trying to gain ascendency over the other. Siegert drove strongly down the court in attack for Imperials, but Baldesira found the Wanilla circle and delivered some great passes to the goalers. For the final quarter Imperials made several changes trying to find the right combination whilst Wanilla continued with their starting 7. The change proved to be positive for Imperials as they were able to open up the mid court and had more entries into the goal circle. The final quarter was a defenders game with circle defenders at both ends taking rebounds and getting hands to ball for their respective sides. Final score Wanilla 47 to Imperials 29.

Wanilla take on Imperials in the A1 netball game